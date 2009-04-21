Animoto Invites Non-Profits to Change the World, One Video at a Time

Non-profits and humanitarians receive unlimited DVD-quality video creations for their causes with Animoto for a Cause; more than 20 launch partners include American Cancer Society, Save Darfur, Susan G. Komen Foundation, and Teach for America.

Video creation platform Animoto® today released Animoto for a Cause, giving non-profit organizations and community activists free and unlimited access to the full range of Animoto’s services, both standard and premium. Animoto is the web application that lets anyone quickly and easily create dynamic, professional-quality videos from their own photos and music. Now organizations can use the service to promote their cause online in a multitude of ways, from posting and sharing videos on websites, YouTube and social networks, to downloading them to DVD for distribution at events. Animoto for a Cause launches with more than 20 participating charities, ranging from national to regional, and applications are now being accepted from qualified organizations, groups, individuals, non-profits, and activists.

“We are extremely excited about partnering with Animoto. The program is greatly assisting Help the Children with delivering our message in a creative and professional way” says Roger Presgrove, President & CEO, Help the Children. “The videos are high-quality, and something we are very proud to share with our supporters. We sincerely appreciate Animoto for giving us an opportunity to be a part of their team.”

Animoto for a Cause will donate pro accounts to organizations and people who are working toward improving their community and the world at large. Community activists, large or small non-profits, humanitarian fundraisers, and college organizations are examples of the groups Animoto is encouraging to apply. The pro package includes:

Unlimited full-length video creations.

Free access to Animotoâ€™s commercial music library of 300+ songs, all of which are licensed for promotional purposes.

A call-to-action feature that links a video to an outside website, perfect for driving traffic to a site and asking for donations or volunteers.

Unlimited DVD-quality downloads, which are more than double the resolution of standard Animoto videos. DVDs can be burned, re-sold, or played during fundraising events.

The ability to post videos to MySpace, Facebook, YouTube, and other popular social networking sites.

A text feature that allows relevant information and stats to be included in the video.

“Animoto is dedicated to helping any person or organization, no matter how large or small, with their cause – whether it’s helping the homeless, saving the polar bears, or just getting people at your school to recycle” said Brad Jefferson, CEO & Co-founder of Animoto. “Animoto for a Cause is our gift to those people who are trying to make a difference, and we want to help empower them with a tool to reach their community in new and exciting ways. We’re excited to donate our pro accounts to those who are trying to make the world a better place.”

For the launch of Animoto for a Cause, Animoto has partnered with more than 20 non-profits across several industries to showcase its broad application and the diverse ways in which the service can be used. Launch partners include:

“The synchronized music and motion cause the images to come alive and truly convey the emotion and passion involved with our events, such as Race for the Cure” says Lee Anna Smith, Information Coordinator, Susan G. Komen – Louisville Affiliate. “Animoto provides a fresh, dynamic approach to how we promote our events and engage our constituents.”

Award-winning Animoto was recently nominated as the Best Services & Applications Website in the 13th Annual Webby Awards, which honors excellence in the digital world. The heart of Animoto is its Cinematic Artificial Intelligence technology that thinks like an actual director and editor using the same sophisticated post-production skills and techniques that are used in television and film. The technology takes into account every nuance of a song: the genre, song structure, energy, rhythm, instrumentation, and vocals. No two videos are ever the same: even videos generated with an identical set of images and music will each have a completely distinct set of motion design. Videos are produced in widescreen format, can be emailed, embedded on any website or downloaded in DVD-quality formats for display on computers, televisions, and even large projection screens.