5 YouTube Tips for Real Estate Agents

Are you using YouTube to market your real estate business and spread the word about your listings? If not, you should be. Not only does posting videos to YouTube lead to better search ranking in Google, but it provides you with a platform to share your expertise and personality, and build your personal brand.
We’ve put together a list of five tips for real estate agents looking to get the most out of YouTube.
Video is great for search optimization, but it’s important to remember that video isn’t indexed on its own – it’s indexed based on the metadata (aka title, description, and tags) that you provide along with it. Make sure to fill out all of these fields when uploading your video to YouTube.
When crafting your title, come up with something that not only accurately expresses what your video is about, but also includes keywords and phrases that viewers will likely search for in order to find your content. Here are some tips:
The description field is invaluable when it comes to helping your content get discovered. Let potential viewers know what your content is about, add links back to your website or related content, and include relevant keywords related to your video.
Tags will also help YouTube index your video in search. Make sure to only include tags that are relevant to your video or industry.
Thumbnails don’t exactly fall under metadata, but they’re also good for search optimization. When someone searches for your video, they’ll see the title, the beginning of your description, and a thumbnail image.
Don’t just upload virtual tour videos to your YouTube channel. Branch out and create other types of content as well. General videos about the real estate industry will help you position yourself as an expert, and help potential buyers and sellers find you. Behind-the-scenes and “About Me” videos will allow potential clients to get to know you and see why you’d be so great to work with.
Self-proclaimed “No BS Realtor” Leigh Brown, whom we featured earlier this year on our blog, does a great job of posting a variety of types of content, including neighborhood videos, tips for buyers and sellers, tips for realtors, property videos, and more.
PRO TIP: Organize your videos into topical playlists for added search benefits.
Google gives preference to active channels, so it’s worth your while to upload videos frequently. If you work in an office with other agents, you may want to collaborate to create one YouTube channel, so your entire company can reap the search benefits of having an active YouTube channel.
Add a featured video on your channel page with more information about yourself, your experience, and the services you provide. This type of video will help potential clients get to know you, so they can get a feel for your personality and how you work. The following example is featured on realtor Jamie Vieira’s YouTube channel.
Here’s another About Me video, featuring a real estate broker in NYC.
Finally, it’s incredibly important to include clear calls to action and links along with your video. You want to ensure that when someone watches your video, they know the next steps and it’s clear how they can take action. Ask yourself what you want to accomplish with your video, and include all the necessary information needed for viewers to take the action you want them to take.
Are you using video for real estate? We’d love to see what you’re doing. Feel free to share links with us in the comments below or on our Facebook page.
