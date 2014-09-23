Promote Your Etsy Shop with Video

A well-made video can help boost sales and create increased awareness of your Etsy shop. In fact, we found that 73% of people are more likely to make a purchase after watching a video. There’s no need to feel intimidated by video, with Animoto you can painlessly produce and share video with your customers.
Social media is a great way to connect large communities of people with the products you sell on Etsy. It was recently reported that more than 1 billion video views occur on Facebook every day. Take advantage of the growing interest in video by creating videos for your Facebook Page to share news, promotions and more.
The easiest way to get started with video is to create a shop introduction. All you need is 30 minutes, a dozen or so of your favorite product photographs and a few short sentences describing your shop. For added pizzaz upload your shop’s logo for a sleek looking intro.
Try these other videos to post on your Etsy shop’s Facebook page:
Consider creating a video blog, or vlog. Once a month post a video to your YouTube channel showing how your products are sourced or made. Your customers will appreciate seeing the story behind your store and will make a personal connection with both you and your shop. Remember, you can pin your videos to Pinterest for a social media marketing one-two punch!
Create these videos to add to your Etsy shop’s YouTube channel:
