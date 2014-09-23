Promote Your Etsy Shop with Video

A well-made video can help boost sales and create increased awareness of your Etsy shop. In fact, we found that 73% of people are more likely to make a purchase after watching a video. There’s no need to feel intimidated by video, with Animoto you can painlessly produce and share video with your customers.

Facebook

Social media is a great way to connect large communities of people with the products you sell on Etsy. It was recently reported that more than 1 billion video views occur on Facebook every day. Take advantage of the growing interest in video by creating videos for your Facebook Page to share news, promotions and more.

The easiest way to get started with video is to create a shop introduction. All you need is 30 minutes, a dozen or so of your favorite product photographs and a few short sentences describing your shop. For added pizzaz upload your shop’s logo for a sleek looking intro.

Try these other videos to post on your Etsy shop’s Facebook page:

Feature a best selling item or post a video of a product that just hasn’t been selling. Seeing it in action may create renewed interest.

Monthly product updates. Let customers know about the new items in your shop.

Hold a Q&A session. Ask your Facebook community for questions then answer those questions on camera.

YouTube

Consider creating a video blog, or vlog. Once a month post a video to your YouTube channel showing how your products are sourced or made. Your customers will appreciate seeing the story behind your store and will make a personal connection with both you and your shop. Remember, you can pin your videos to Pinterest for a social media marketing one-two punch!

Create these videos to add to your Etsy shop’s YouTube channel:

Create video testimonials using photographs and quotes from satisfied customers.

Show off your expertise. Create a personal video bio to give a face to the shop.

If your ordering process includes customizations, create a video on how to best submit an order so the customer gets exactly what they want.