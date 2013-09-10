5 Ways to Build Your Brand Like the Big Boys

Develop graphic standards and stick to them in every advertising material and on all areas of your website.
As a small business, you probably cannot compete on price. Instead, make sure you can articulate how you add value, and communicate this to your customers!
Position yourself as a leader in your industry with superior graphics and video. Animoto Pro makes professional video affordable.
Give your clients an unforgettable experience, and they’ll turn into repeat customers–and tell their friends!
80% of business comes from 20% of clients, so reward and thank your best customers often.
© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.