Quotable Quotes to Use in Your Marketing or Everyday Life

Moira West

Looking for something to say in your videos? Well, we’ve put together a directory of all of our favorite quote posts to help inspire your next project. Test out a catchy saying in our quote storyboards, add a truism to a video with a quote block, or find a clever quote to share on your website or social media accounts. Just click on the posts below to find quotes that work for you.

  • Quotes for Entrepreneurs: Get some words of wisdom from business leaders to help you connect with your audience.
  • Motivational Quotes: Whether you need a push for your business plan or your fitness plan, these quotes will get you where you need to go.
  • Real Estate Quotes: Convince clients to get moving, or give yourself a boost with these quotes for real estate professionals.
  • Photography Quotes: Inspire your clients—and yourself—with quotes from some of the world’s greatest photographers.
  • Birthday Greetings: Create a personalized video birthday card with one of these clever quotes.
  • Graduation Quotes: Congratulate graduates on their accomplishments using this list of 30 graduation sayings and quotes.
  • Holiday Sayings: Find the right greeting for your business holiday cards, or discover a new way to send seasons greetings to friends and family.
  • Valentine's Day Quotes: Add romance to your next video with love quotes that'll fit any personality.
  • Mother's Day Quotes: Wish Mom a happy Mother's Day with sweet or silly greetings.
  • Father's Day Quotes: Tell Dad you care with quotes designed to pull the heart strings or tickle the funny bone.

Want to find out how to integrate quotes into your video marketing? Visit our Resource Center for a quick tutorial on how to add your favorite sayings to your next Animoto Marketing video.

