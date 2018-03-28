Quotable Quotes to Use in Your Marketing or Everyday Life

Looking for something to say in your videos? Well, we’ve put together a directory of all of our favorite quote posts to help inspire your next project. Test out a catchy saying in our quote storyboards, add a truism to a video with a quote block, or find a clever quote to share on your website or social media accounts. Just click on the posts below to find quotes that work for you.

Want to find out how to integrate quotes into your video marketing? Visit our Resource Center for a quick tutorial on how to add your favorite sayings to your next Animoto Marketing video.