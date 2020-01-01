The Goal

Capitalizing on a social trend

The marketing team at Mezzetta Foods, the popular food processor that packs and sells pickled peppers, olives, and other pickled vegetables, caught wind of a Mississippi Roast recipe that was getting viral buzz online. One of the ingredients featured was Mezzetta’s own Peperoncini and they saw an opportunity to participate in the conversation by posting a Facebook video of their own. Unfortunately, Mezzetta’s usual turnaround for video production is six weeks — by the time the video could be completed, who knew whether people would still be drooling over the Mississippi Roast recipe.