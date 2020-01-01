shares
The marketing team at Mezzetta Foods, the popular food processor that packs and sells pickled peppers, olives, and other pickled vegetables, caught wind of a Mississippi Roast recipe that was getting viral buzz online. One of the ingredients featured was Mezzetta’s own Peperoncini and they saw an opportunity to participate in the conversation by posting a Facebook video of their own. Unfortunately, Mezzetta’s usual turnaround for video production is six weeks — by the time the video could be completed, who knew whether people would still be drooling over the Mississippi Roast recipe.
The Solution
To reduce production time, Mezzetta’s social media team was able to create a video independently, using Animoto, instead of asking video specialists to do the work for them. This allowed them to get the video up in a day, rather than waiting weeks.
A quick turnaround allowed Mezzetta to spread brand awareness by joining the conversation around Mississippi Roast while it was still trending. The video was shared over 2,600 times and received over 399,000 views. But that’s not all — Mezzetta also reduced costs by taking production in-house. They lowered their cost per view by 75 percent, compared to previous video campaigns they outsourced.