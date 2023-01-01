Why Animoto

“We’re all juggling responsibilities, so our top priorities in a video tool were ease of use, high quality videos, and speed of creation. I like things that are easy. I don’t want to spend hours editing a video. I’ve been there and I’ve hated it. I want to do the core product marketing work that I love and not spend time learning something super complicated.”



Screen & webcam recordings are a fixture of their videos “Trust is one of our company pillars, so being able to record our faces is really important. We want to remind our customers that we’re not a faceless brand. We’re people, too. And It shows up in our numbers. When we include webcam recordings in our videos, we get more viewership.”



And with Saved Brands and Templates, Alexis can create starting points that ensure their product is represented in a consistent way, and their brand standards are adhered to.



“We need consistency across our videos. No matter who at the company is creating a video, our videos have to look uniform and on brand, the fact that we can save our brand colors, font, and video templates for everyone to use is absolutely essential.”



“Animoto saves us a huge amount of time and money vs. hiring an agency. Our team creates videos when they need them, without production bottlenecks. I don’t have to hunt anyone down who isn’t in company to figure out where we’re at, go through multiple rounds of feedback, or take a chance that it comes back looking different than I’m imagining it. I know how I want it to look. Animoto helps me make it happen.”