Vanessa Joy

The Solution

Creating four slideshow videos per wedding couple

In order to stand out from the competition and offer a great client experience, Vanessa creates four video slideshows for each couple, using Animoto’s Slideshow Video Builder tool. By incorporating these videos, each of which takes her (or her office manager) under 20 minutes to create, into her in-person or Skype sales sessions, Vanessa has made the sales experience a lot more emotionally-charged and engaging.



What are the four videos Vanessa creates? First, she creates an engagement slideshow to kick off her engagement sales session. She also creates a same day wedding slideshow that her clients can quickly share on social media to maximize her brand’s reach immediately after the wedding day. To make the wedding album sales process friction-free, she creates an album pre-design video that showcases what the different pages of their album might look like.



Finally, once the couple has selected the photos and layout for their album, she creates a final album video for them to share digitally on social media and via email. This increases her brand’s reach while also delighting her clients, along with their friends and families.