Success Story
slideshow videos created per client
increase in annual sales
minutes to make a slideshow
video views on WeddingWire.com
Vanessa Joy runs her photography business in the highly saturated market of NYC and New Jersey. To stand out from the plethora of wedding photographers in her area, she strives to offer a high-end experience for couples who simply expect and want more from their wedding photographer. How does she do it? Video, of course.
Slideshow Video
Style: Innocence
The Solution
In order to stand out from the competition and offer a great client experience, Vanessa creates four video slideshows for each couple, using Animoto’s Slideshow Video Builder tool. By incorporating these videos, each of which takes her (or her office manager) under 20 minutes to create, into her in-person or Skype sales sessions, Vanessa has made the sales experience a lot more emotionally-charged and engaging.
What are the four videos Vanessa creates? First, she creates an engagement slideshow to kick off her engagement sales session. She also creates a same day wedding slideshow that her clients can quickly share on social media to maximize her brand’s reach immediately after the wedding day. To make the wedding album sales process friction-free, she creates an album pre-design video that showcases what the different pages of their album might look like.
Finally, once the couple has selected the photos and layout for their album, she creates a final album video for them to share digitally on social media and via email. This increases her brand’s reach while also delighting her clients, along with their friends and families.
Not only did Vanessa Joy's annual sales increase by $20,000 when she started offering in-person or Skype sales sessions that were fueled by Animoto videos, but she also noticed her clients were much more engaged throughout the entire sale process.