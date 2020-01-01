Fundy Designer

Success Story
Fundy is a design software founded by Andrew “Fundy” Funderburg in 2008 and provides users with a faster and easier approach to various photography projects. Earlier this year, Fundy used video to promote their new all-in-one design and sales suite geared towards professional photographers.
Product: Marketing Video
Style: Bold
The Solution
Having heard that square video performs better on social, Andrew turned this format with the aim of increasing Fundy’s visibility on Facebook, and reaching new customers. He captured screen video of his software and paired it with stock images to create a simple video that would engage with his current audience, and be attractive to new audiences as well. Andrew created a video ad in under an hour, and at minimal cost with Animoto Marketing. Using simple, bold text he was able to demonstrate the versatility of his product, providing his clients with an in depth understanding of the software’s various functions. The addition of text made for a clear and concise message, even for those viewing with the sound off.
Andrew posted the video he created to promote the new all-in-one Fundy Suite, and drive free trials and sales. Fundy’s square video received 3X more engagement, when compared to the same video in landscape form. In fact, the results from the square video created with Animoto Marketing surpassed all videos Andrew had shared previously in terms of both engagement and link clicks. Andrew’s video was clear and impactful, even when viewed with the sound off. “Since we began building our marketing videos with Animoto, we have reduced our video design time by 75%,” says Andrew. “We are able to quickly and effectively convey messages that our audience responds to.”