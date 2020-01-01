The Results

The high-performing Sponsored Brands Video campaign resulted in a return on ad spend (ROAS) as high as $2.47 for every dollar spent—all while meeting Amazon’s video ad policy requirements. With click-through rates (CTR) as high as 8.6%, the video ads far surpassed Google Search CTR benchmarks. Using Animoto, the business was able to quickly and cost-effectively produce not one but three videos that promoted their product, and drove their audience from discovery to purchase.