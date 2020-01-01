SmartStop Self Storage

Best Practices: YouTube Ads

When it comes to creating successful video ads for YouTube, there are a few best practices to keep in mind. Hook your audience — Optimize for sound-on viewing Unlike video on Facebook or Instagram, YouTube videos are largely watched with sound on. In fact, 96% of YouTube users watch videos with sound on, making audio a key to any video ad. To optimize for sound-on viewing, include video clips of someone speaking, or use the voice-over available in Animoto Marketing. Keep viewers engaged — Go horizontal YouTube is designed for horizontal video, so if you create landscape video ads, you'll be sharing content in the way your YouTube audience expects to receive it. Although, Facebook and Instagram videos perform better in square format, YouTube videos still work best with standard dimensions — landscape format (16:9). Amplify brand awareness — Include your logo YouTube recommends incorporating your logo organically, adding it right away as part of the video itself rather than relying on viewers catching it at the end of a video. In skippable TrueView ads, the presence of your logo allows for an additional touchpoint, and is a recommended practice. Plus, it provides free brand awareness for your business. SmartStop, for instance, did this by including their logo on the storage boxes in their initial shot.