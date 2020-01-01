The Goal

Effectively marketing your ecommerce business

So, you’ve got a great product and you want to sell it online. You’ve mastered manufacturing, determined the right price points, and figured out your distribution plan. How do you let people know about your product and why it’s the best thing out there?



This is a common challenge for many ecommerce retailers. It’s easy to spend so much time on product development that you can’t find the time to effectively market your product or optimize your purchase flow. And effective marketing is no easy feat. It requires attention to your social footprint, a dip into paid advertising to amplify your message, and ensuring that your website is both beautiful and functional, guiding customers to purchase your products with ease.



That’s where Animoto and Shopify come in. A marketing match made in heaven, Animoto and Shopify can help your business both stand out on social, with thumb-stopping videos, and streamline your customers’ purchase experience with a professional, branded and customizable storefront. We like to think of ourselves as the peanut butter and jelly of ecommerce retail. ;)



Read on to check out a few retailers that successfully used Animoto and Shopify together to achieve fantastic results for their businesses.