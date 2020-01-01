Success Story
San Jacinto Christian Academy is a small private school located in Amarillo, Texas, serving 3 year olds up through 12th graders. San Jacinto wanted to drive admissions and increase enrollment for the 2017-2018 school year. Since previous videos and static ads posted on social media hadn’t made much impact, the school decided to try creating a recruiting video with Animoto instead.
Product: Marketing Video
Style: Blank Slate
The Solution
Grabbing photos the school already had handy, paired with the song “Age of Harmony” by Tim Besamusca from our music library, San Jacinto was able to quickly build a recruiting video in our Marketing Video Builder. They added text to the video to make their message clear, even when the video was viewed silently. Next, the school shared the video on Facebook and boosted it, narrowly targeting families based on parents’ ages and incomes, and the family’s proximity to San Jacinto. Their narrow targeting let the school find likely students and spend less money on families that wouldn’t be likely enroll.
San Jacinto posted the video to their school’s Facebook account and spent $50 to boost it. The video was viewed 7,391 times, which is 4X more views than their non-Animoto videos had been getting. More importantly, their recruitment video was shared over 100 times — a heartening number for a school looking to expand its pool of potential students. The school continues to use Animoto to share with students and parents, creating videos to advertise events, give glimpses into the classroom, and share important announcements. And San Jacinto is already thinking about how to use video to drive admissions next year.