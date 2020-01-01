Video Details: Product: Marketing Video Style: Glamour Get Started

Kathy Lewis

Elevate your brand presence with video on Facebook

Kathy Lewis, a Florida-based real estate agent, knew how important it was for her property listings to look professional. Using Animoto Marketing, Kathy created a property listing video for Facebook, and shared it with her network. The square video included thumb-stopping transitions, and bold text designed to stand out on social media, and was viewed 774 times. Without putting any spend against her ad, Kathy was able to expand her reach on Facebook. The video helped ensure her current customers that they had made the right choice in hiring her, and attracted potential clients by showcasing her commitment and professionalism. After receiving positive feedback, and calls from interested clients, she knew video was the right choice for her business. And, since it performed so well in her local and online communities, Kathy continues to share property listing videos on relevant groups on Facebook. With video, Kathy has been able to establish her brand as a local authority. She says, “When I go to a listing presentation, I bring the Animoto videos as part of my presentation. My customers are so impressed, and the videos are instrumental in getting new clients.”