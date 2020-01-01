Video Details: Product: Marketing Video Builder Style: Standout (Square) Get Started

The Solution

Running targeted ad campaigns on Facebook & Instagram

Like a Local decided to create a video featuring OddFellows Ice Cream Co., one of the locations they visit on their Williamsburg Bites tour. They created a video to tell story about one specific item OddFellows serves up - a signature brioche ice cream sandwich. Honing in on a single story, rather than trying to cover everything, can be an effective strategy when it comes to creating shareworthy videos.



They visited the store and shot video footage of the sandwich being made and used Animoto to create a square video about the sandwich, using the Standout (Square) style in our Marketing Video Builder and the song “Hepters Hop (Instrumental) by Steve & Karen Multer from our music library. The whole thing was done within less than 2 days.



Like a Local posted the video on Facebook and Instagram and used $250 in advertising spend to target a local audience, within 50 miles of NYC, on Instagram and Facebook. They also ran a promo along with the ad offering 10% off new bookings.