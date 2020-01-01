Success Story

See how a video about an ice cream sandwich resulted in 3X revenue for this local business.

Like a Local Tours
Tour Company
The Goal

Promoting tours & building a presence on social

Like a Local Tours has been providing immersive experiences for tourists and locals alike since 2013, showcasing Brooklyn and NYC neighborhoods through food, fashion, and art. They’ve recently started working to build a presence on social media in order to reach more potential customers. Lauren Beebe, Like a Local founder, has been an Animoto customer since 2013 and had been dabbling in video marketing. Having heard that video was a great way to stand out on social media - and particularly in the mobile social feed - she decided to experiment with square videos.

Video Details:

Product: Marketing Video Builder

Style: Standout (Square)

The Solution

Running targeted ad campaigns on Facebook & Instagram

Like a Local decided to create a video featuring OddFellows Ice Cream Co., one of the locations they visit on their Williamsburg Bites tour. They created a video to tell story about one specific item OddFellows serves up - a signature brioche ice cream sandwich. Honing in on a single story, rather than trying to cover everything, can be an effective strategy when it comes to creating shareworthy videos.

They visited the store and shot video footage of the sandwich being made and used Animoto to create a square video about the sandwich, using the Standout (Square) style in our Marketing Video Builder and the song “Hepters Hop (Instrumental) by Steve & Karen Multer from our music library. The whole thing was done within less than 2 days.

Like a Local posted the video on Facebook and Instagram and used $250 in advertising spend to target a local audience, within 50 miles of NYC, on Instagram and Facebook. They also ran a promo along with the ad offering 10% off new bookings.

"We tripled revenue compared to last year and we were also able to showcase one of our partners. We will definitely be doing more square videos in the future."

– Lauren Beebe, Founder

The Results

Boost in bookings and engagement

The video ran for for 4 days. During that time, Like a Local saw a huge increase of year over year revenue. They bought in 3X as much from tour bookings as they had during the same time the previous year.

And that’s not all - the Instagram video received 8X as many views as videos they had previously posted on Instagram and they has a 2.7X increase in Instagram profile views during the week the campaign was running.

Key Takeaways

Choose square videos to optimize for mobile & Instagram

Use ad targeting to reach a relevant audience

Feature unique stories and products to stand out

