The Solution

Targeting local community with square video on Facebook

With a video featuring owner and founder, Geoffrey Brothers, the brokerage sought to establish a human connection by attaching a face and name to the business. The video ad was created in under an hour, and served as a quick and cost-efficient alternative to outsourcing. The final square video was under 2 minutes, and paired with the song “Rhythm of the Night,” by Lina Nikol from the Animoto’s commercially licensed music library. Since more than 92% of Facebook users log onto the social network using a mobile device, and square performs significantly better than landscape, this format was key to standing out on social. With Animoto, the Brothers Commercial Real Estate was able to capitalize on the world of video advertising—traditionally reserved for TV advertisers—without breaking the bank. The brokerage narrowly targeted the Monmouth County area with an ad spend of $350. Using Facebook Ads Manager, they identified specific zip codes and surrounding locations the brokerage wanted to reach.