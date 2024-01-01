The Challenge

Despite a dedicated donor base, Our Place Society faced the challenge of expanding awareness of their daily efforts. “When many people think about Our Place, one of the first things that comes to mind are the street-entrenched individuals who live downtown. We want people to get an understanding of the services we provide and the good we do in the community.”



Melissa is bridging that divide by telling stories from their service users. “My goal is to show how each of our family members is a unique individual who arrives from a unique path.” Sharing these stories not only makes them more relatable but also illustrates the impact of donor contributions.



Our Place has many of these stories on their website already, but not everyone has the time or attention-span to read through a blog post. Video helps Melissa make these stories more accessible to more people.