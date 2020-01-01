The Results

Sales, press exposure, and engagement

“Animoto is an amazing product, and I’m glad it’s part of my tool kit,” says Josh. “After the results I’ve gotten with my Animoto videos, I’m shifting my marketing focus to creating more videos on the regular, especially on Instagram, where I need to build a bigger following.”



As a result of the videos, Cupcake Market received coverage from People, Redbook, Star Magazine, ABC News, NY Daily News, POPSUGAR, DKNY, and "The Five" on Fox News. But that’s not all. The awareness that came as a result of the videos, and the press coverage, led to a 3X increase in inquiries through their website, 700% in growth of online orders, month over month, and a 175% increase in average order value, from $26.80 to $42.10, per order. The Cupcake Market Instagram account also got over 400 new followers during the time their video campaigns were running. But that’s not all! Cupcake Market also attracted the attention of a large distributor, as a result of the videos. “The most exclusive food delivery network in the country engaged me after seeing my Instagram feed,” says Josh. “Static images alone could never create this kind of opportunity.”