Success Story
increase in AOV
growth in online orders month/month
increase in website inquiries.
Cupcake market is a snug, charming bakery in the East Village in NYC, offering a variety of cupcakes, pies, pastries, and cookies. As part of a 2017 goal to build out their social media plan, the Cupcake Market team decided to turn to video to help boost sales and spread the word about their unique baked goods.
Product: Marketing Video
Style: Bold (Square)
The Solution
Cupcake Market started by creating a company overview, showcasing several of their most eye-catching products. Then, they moved on to create a variety of videos featuring one of their most noteworthy offerings - celebrity face cookies.
In order to get the most out of their video marketing, Cupcake Market turned to A/B testing. They created two versions of each video they made, using our Marketing Video Builder - one square and one landscape, and ran ads to find out which format performed best for them (Spoiler alert: square videos outperformed landscape, especially on mobile).
“Consumers expect to be engaged by video now, and Animoto serves it up with ease,” says Josh Silverman, Marketing/Technology Operations Manager for Cupcake Market. They were easily able to quickly create multiple versions of their videos to maximize results.
“Animoto is an amazing product, and I’m glad it’s part of my tool kit,” says Josh. “After the results I’ve gotten with my Animoto videos, I’m shifting my marketing focus to creating more videos on the regular, especially on Instagram, where I need to build a bigger following.”
As a result of the videos, Cupcake Market received coverage from People, Redbook, Star Magazine, ABC News, NY Daily News, POPSUGAR, DKNY, and "The Five" on Fox News. But that’s not all. The awareness that came as a result of the videos, and the press coverage, led to a 3X increase in inquiries through their website, 700% in growth of online orders, month over month, and a 175% increase in average order value, from $26.80 to $42.10, per order. The Cupcake Market Instagram account also got over 400 new followers during the time their video campaigns were running. But that’s not all! Cupcake Market also attracted the attention of a large distributor, as a result of the videos. “The most exclusive food delivery network in the country engaged me after seeing my Instagram feed,” says Josh. “Static images alone could never create this kind of opportunity.”
Cupcake Market created this video, featuring one of their celebrity face cookies for Valentine’s Day. They ran the square version on their Instagram, after it won in an A/B test against a landscape version, getting 40% more views. People Magazine picked it up as well. This video features our Hi-Rise (Square) Marketing Video style and the song “Black & Tan (Instrumental) by Jim Gailoreto.
This video, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the making of another one of their celebrity face cookies, was created and shared the day after the celebrity’s pregnancy news hit. The video got 1230 views, and 188 likes. This Marketing Video was created with the Standout (Square) video style and features the song “Madison Avenue” by Elvis Schoenberg’s Orchestra Surreal.