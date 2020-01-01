The Solution

To share their unique offering, Rodrick created a 15-second Stories ad using video clips from an actual session. He kept the video colors black and white to match Core Rhythm Fitness’s branding and added Animoto’s thumb-stopping text transitions. The text encouraged viewers to book a session and the upbeat music selection kept viewers engaged through to the end of the video ad. Rodrick targeted audiences in the neighborhood based on age and interests. With a behind-the-scenes look at a personal training session, the local community was able to get a feel for Rodrick’s gym without ever stepping foot in the facility.