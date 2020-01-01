Core Rhythm Fitness is a boutique fitness and nutrition company based in New York. In a city where there is no shortage of boutique fitness brands, Core Rhythm Fitness needed a way to stand out from the sea of competition. Rodrick Covington, CEO and personal trainer at Core Rhythm Fitness, noticed businesses gaining traction through Instagram Stories. So, he decided to try video ads on the platform.
To share their unique offering, Rodrick created a 15-second Stories ad using video clips from an actual session. He kept the video colors black and white to match Core Rhythm Fitness’s branding and added Animoto’s thumb-stopping text transitions. The text encouraged viewers to book a session and the upbeat music selection kept viewers engaged through to the end of the video ad. Rodrick targeted audiences in the neighborhood based on age and interests. With a behind-the-scenes look at a personal training session, the local community was able to get a feel for Rodrick’s gym without ever stepping foot in the facility.
“Sharing an Animoto ad on Stories made it easy for our potential clients to directly message us, sign up, and inquire further right from Instagram. The video ads put us front and center in our local community, and showed them what we do best.”
CEO and Trainer
With 500 million daily active users, Instagram Stories is a highly effective way to target and reach potential clients. The Core Rhythm Fitness ad performance was a testament to how engaged the audience on Stories really is. With an ad spend of $91 over a week, Rodrick’s video reached 11,632 users, with nearly 3,000 views, and 11 sign-ups attributed to the video ad. That's less than $9 for each client booked.