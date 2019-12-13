Instagram Video Templates to Customize for Your Feed

Instagram’s influence has been growing at a steady rate. More and more customers say they’ve been convinced to buy based on ads they saw on Instagram. Luckily, creating your own Instagram video content doesn’t have to take up too much time. Take a look at how you can create attention-grabbing videos for Instagram using Animoto’s video templates.

10 Instagram template examples

Animoto’s designers have made dozens of templates built to succeed on Instagram. Any of our templates can be easily personalized with your own images, text, logo, and brand colors. Here are a few of our favorites:

Product catalog

Let images or video clips of your products in action convince viewers to buy. Then boost sales by including a promo at the beginning of your video.

DIY beauty tutorial

Create a video catalog of your newest or best-selling items. The clean, simple design keeps the focus on your products, while easy-to-read text lets you add some detail to your promo.

Top 5 list

Audiences on Instagram love lists! In fact, they’re one of the top 3 kinds of posts on social media. Be a part of the trend with a high-energy list video that can be customized to fit almost any industry or occasion.

Blog teaser

Get viewers’ attention with an eye-catching video that’s designed to drive traffic. You don’t have to share all the details. Just include enough make your audience want to learn more.

Event recap

Share highlights and important takeaways from a recent event to keep up enthusiasm and remind attendees of how valuable—or just plain fun!—your event was.

Sneak peek

Tease a new project with dynamic video preview. Show off images from a recent photo shoot or promote an exciting product using just a few photos.

Editorial story

Tell a compelling story related to your business. Pair interesting facts with clean visuals in a way that evokes big viral video publishers.

New launch promo

Discuss a problem related to your industry, then explain how your product or service offers a solution.

Simple stop motion

Put together a playful animation with just a few photos. Repeat one image with slight variations in a Photo Burst block to create the illusion of movement.

Business story

Showcase what makes your business special in a simple, effective video. Use behind-the-scenes video clips or photos to entice viewers and make them want to learn more.

How to customize your Instagram template

Once you’ve selected a template, there are dozens of ways to customize it. Check out a few of the ways you can make one of our Instagram templates your own. For inspiration, take a look at the video below, created using our Customer Thank You Card template and personalized for an animal shelter.

Drag and drop images into your Instagram template

Upload your own images right into Animoto. Then drag and drop your photos or video clips into your video. You can also rearrange the order in which images appear, include additional images, or delete any segment of the video.

Include stock images in your Instagram video

If you’re looking for a couple extra photos or video clips for your video, check out our Getty Images library. It’s got more than a million images and video clips that are included as part of your Animoto account.

Add in your brand colors and logo

Match the colors in your video to your logo or a seasonal campaign color in just a few clicks. Then upload your logo at the end of your video by adding a Logo Block or include it as a watermark in the corner of your video.

Adjust your video’s text

Tell the story of your brand or product. Adjust text to fit your specific promo or delete what you don’t need. You can also change your text’s font, color, size, and position to create the look you want.

Pick a song

Animoto offers a wide variety of commercially licensed songs as part of your account. Select songs by genre, use case, mood, and more. Once you’ve found a song you like, you can trim the start or end time or raise or lower the song’s volume. You can also upload your own licensed music, if you prefer.

Using Instagram Stories templates

We also have templates designed just for Instagram Stories in the Animoto: Social Video Editor app. Like our web app, videos created with our iOS app can be customized to fit your needs. You can read more about our app here.

If you need more inspiration for your next Instagram video, visit our complete guide to Instagram video or check out @Animoto on Instagram for tutorials and video inspiration. Happy Instagram video making!