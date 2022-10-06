A Step-by-Step Guide to Screen Record on Mac

Want to create a how-to video, tutorial, or even share gameplay on your screen but aren’t sure how? In this blog, we’ll share how to screen record on Macs using built-in tools and handy online screen recorders like Animoto’s.
Macs (running macOS Mojave or newer) all come with a built-in screen capture app called Screenshot. It’s free to use and can take screenshots or record a video of your screen. Once properly set up, it's very user-friendly. Here’s how to use it.
Press these three keys together to open the screenshot toolbar: Shift, Command, and 5.
Choose from the second set of icons to “Record Entire Screen” or “Record Selected Portion” using the draggable window.
Press “Record” or hit the return key to begin your recording.
Press the red “Stop” button to stop your recording.
Once your recording is complete, it will be automatically saved to your desktop. From there, you’ll need to upload it to another program to edit it.
While the steps to actually record your screen with Screenshot are fairly simple, making it look professional is a bit more difficult. Awkward pauses, inappropriate or unwanted tabs, and messy beginnings/endings can all detract from your final video.
There are lots of tools you can use to edit screen recordings but the stronger you make your original recording, the better. Here are some simple things you can do from within the Screenshot toolbar to help your recordings go smoothly.
Most Macs also come with a pre-installed QuickTime Player, a video player and screen recorder. However, if you don’t have it, you can always download it for free. Even if you record your screen using Screenshot, they will be played in QuickTime.
Select File > New Screen Recording from the menu bar.
Click the arrow next to the Record button to change the recording settings.
To create a recording with audio, choose your microphone. Device audio will automatically be recorded.
Click the Record button and click anywhere on the screen to begin recording the entire screen. Or, use the draggable window to select a portion of your screen.
Hit the Stop button to end your recording.
Screen recordings alone might not tell your entire story. For added context and clarity, you can add it to a video complete with text, voice-over narration, music, animations, and more.
One of the easiest ways to turn screen recordings into professional videos is with pre-made templates. Animoto has hundreds of templates for everything from onboarding videos, to product demos, explainers, and more! Once selected, it’s as simple as uploading your screen recording then dragging and dropping your recording into the template.
Animoto’s online screen recorder also makes it easy to record, edit, and customize your recording all in the same place. Rather than having to jump between tools and upload your files, everything you need is in the same place.
For instructions on how to record your screen with Animoto, check out this blog. Otherwise, follow the steps below to learn how to turn your recordings into videos in minutes.
Screenshot, Mac’s built-in screen recorder, automatically records device and microphone audio. You can always change this in your System Preferences.
For a complete guide to screen recording on a Mac with audio, check out this blog.
There is no limit to recording your screen on a Mac. Maximum video lengths are only restricted by your device’s storage space.
If using the Screenshot tool, simply press the red “Stop” button on your screen or scroll bar. Pressing the escape key will also end your recording. To stop a recording in QuickTime, hit the Stop button.
The default storage location for screen recordings on Mac is your desktop. However, you can change your storage location within the settings of the Screenshot tool.