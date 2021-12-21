How to Make Fitness Videos [A Complete Guide]

Are you a lover of everything fitness who's decided to turn what you love into what you do? Step up your game and reach clients, followers, and a wider fitness community through learning how to make fitness videos.
If you know that video ads are the #1 way consumers discover a brand they later purchase from, then you know having popular videos can launch your influencer career, or sell your product.
This phenomenon is also true in the fitness industry. Whether you're a personal trainer, influencer, yoga instructor, or you own a fitness business, making a great video with access to easy-to-use online video editors and step-by-step templates is surprisingly simple.
Some of the many benefits of fitness videos include:
Before you hop right into recording, you'll want to set some ground rules. First, decide what you want to film. Do you have specialized knowledge or experience in a particular industry or niche? Take some time to pin down what you're good at and what you like doing most.
Next, decide on where–book studios, equipment, and rooms ahead of time and plan for good lighting. Some of the best fitness videos can be filmed right at home.
Write out a script covering all exercises and points you want to discuss. Write to your audience and adjust the tone and style to match. For example, write different scripts for beginner classes and advanced classes.
In the day and age of social media, attention spans are at an all-time low. If your video takes too long to get to the point, you risk losing your audience. To pause scrolling fingers, cut to the chase.
The proper lighting can make or break the visual quality of your video. Stay away from low, yellow, flickering lights or heavy shadows—plan to film in a well-lit location with natural light. You can take it a step further by renting a small and inexpensive ring light to illuminate your face and what you're demonstrating.
Here are a few essential lighting tips:
Imagine taking a spin class where the instructor whispers in a monotone mumble. Everyone in the class would lose their momentum and start wondering if they should have grabbed brunch instead. Fortunately, talking to a camera is a skill that comes down to nailing just a few essential tips:
Rehearsing saves time by reducing the amount of retakes you might need. You'll want to make sure you look like the subject matter expert, so practice your moves a few times beforehand.
Practice verbalizing the moves, instructing clearly and patiently so that your narration is the last thing you worry about when filming your fitness video.
Select a place with minimal background clutter or distractions when choosing a location. A solid-colored or plain white wall is a great option and keeps unnecessary clutter out of the frame.
There's nothing worse than a screeching crane in the background of a yoga class when you're trying to get into the right state of mind. Audio should be clear and crisp without background noise or distracting music.
If you want to explain an exercise but don't want it accompanied by your huffing and puffing, focus on executing the move, then add in your voice-over later.
With Animoto, you can always add music in later as well. If your fitness video is set to a specific song, you can also upload it by clicking the Your Audio tab.
Pro tip: Invest in a lavalier mic that clips onto your shirt and a Zoom recorder. These enable you to focus the sound input and monitor volume levels to make sure your audio is clear and loud enough.
Check-in with your audience and keep them engaged, so they don't feel like a fly on the wall. Answer frequently asked questions or address any comments as they start coming in.
Take them on the journey with you–let them know what to expect in today's workout video and what they will need. Encourage viewers to power through that last set and when it's over, congratulate them on finishing strong.
Viewers aren't just coming to you for a workout video. They're looking for inspiration, tips on a proper form, common mistakes to avoid, nutritional advice, and so much more.
Including tips keeps their attention and reinforces the impression that you know what you're talking about.
The easiest way to keep your audience coming back is to be consistent, both in style and posting regularly.
When viewers click back to your page, make sure they can easily find what to watch next. Greet viewers with a short introduction to the series, and remind them to check-in for the next episode and check out your page for more content. Easily create multiple consistent fitness videos by duplicating and editing your existing Animoto video.
After you've filmed and recorded all your material, use a video editor like Animoto to edit your video. Use your script as an outline and combine all the clips to create a cohesive storyline.
Animoto removes the guesswork for creating fitness videos. There are tons of customizable and stunning templates. If you want more creative control, you may like to start from scratch.
Use a video template like this one to get your viewers sweating.
Upload your video clips and photos to the Animoto workspace. Don't be afraid to quickly cut to stock images and videos from Animoto’s stock library during lengthy explanations or when you want to paint a picture for your viewer. This will keep your viewer's attention throughout the entire video.
Play around with text options to create titles, introduce yourself to viewers, and caption your video. Use text and video styles to add exciting transitions and animations to your video. Don't be afraid to go big–some of your viewers are likely squinting to read their tiny phone screens.
Add music in the background that doesn't compete with your narration, and bump it up during action shots to get your viewers pumped during the workout.
Our fitness video maker has 3,000 licensed music tracks in our Professional and Professional Plus plan, so you don't have to worry about finding copyright-free music. Sort by mood, genre, or add your own music!
Now that you've finished creating and editing your video with our online video maker, make sure to watch it all the way through.
Not sure where to start? Here are three fitness video ideas to help you get started.
Start with a pitch: Sore, stiff muscles from being cramped in the office all week? Here are a few simple exercises to combat 9-5 office chair strain.
Then film a few exercises, explaining how to do them and the benefits for the body. Throw that all in our fitness video editor, and you’ve got yourself a fitness video!
Pitch: New to strength training and not sure where to start? Here are five exercises you can do to build your confidence and personal bests.
Just like the recovery workout routine, think of a few activities that don't require complex equipment or movements, such as free-weight strength training exercises.
Pitch: Pinched for time? No problem. Create high intensity interval training (HIIT) videos at home with this quick, high-intensity, no-equipment workout.
Have viewers follow you through a few sets of each exercise and provide modifications or suggestions to make it harder or more accessible.
A few other fitness video ideas:
This short video from Kayla Itsines is a great example of how to edit a fitness video to hook the viewer quickly and provide straight-forward, easy-to-digest information they can use for their next workout.
What they did right:
Monetizing your content is easier than you'd think. Videos can help establish you as a trustworthy source of information. Depending on your business model, viewers can try out your online fitness videos and then decide to subscribe for more content.
There are tons of resources out there to help you get started, but here are a few options:
Finally, decide on a business strategy and choose between selling a one-time purchase vs. a subscription model. Research the pros and cons of each model, and the platforms that work best for you.
So now that you’ve read our tips on making fitness videos using our online video editor, you're ready to get started. A well-made fitness tutorial can bring many benefits, such as establishing you in the wellness and fitness community, creating brand awareness and trust with clients, and even monetizing your videos and services.
If you've been thinking about creating some fun video content, you'll be surprised how easy it is to make fitness videos with our fitness video maker. Plus, getting started with Animoto is free. Sign up for an account and start creating!