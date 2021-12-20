How to Make ASMR Videos: A Practical Guide

From sweet, soft whispers to eclectic white noise, auditory triggers like these have been getting an increasing amount of attention.

The phenomenon is called Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, but you most likely know it as ASMR.

Since the ASMR movement began about five years ago, the number of content creators carving out their unique brands within this niche is shocking.

But no one seems to be complaining because we love our ASMR videos! They help us relax, lower anxiety levels, and help us fall asleep just by triggering a natural form of paresthesia in our bodies.

There are about 13 million ASMR videos on Youtube alone, and they garner hundreds of millions of views per month.

Let's face it, if you're a content creator, those are some pretty impressive numbers.

Are you interested in learning what it takes to start your ASMR channel? The Animoto team is here to help! Let's get started.

What is ASMR?

The definition of ASMR has grown to describe an online movement of audio and video content creators that feed the obsession of audiences chasing "The ASMR Tingles".

In quite the opposite fashion of traditionally quick and informative marketing videos, ASMR videos are trying to be the background noise that makes you melt into the moment.

And that's great.

But if you're trying to use ASMR's popularity in video marketing campaigns, then it can get a bit trickier. Whether you're a business owner, a marketer, or a content creator, this blog will teach you how to make ASMR videos.

A video marketing example with ASMR

KFC's finger-lickin' good vibes ASMR video hit all the right notes with both ASMR audiences and fans of fried chicken by pulling them in with a backdrop of rainfall in a forest.

The relaxing sound of the rain is actually the sound of their chicken gently frying in oil. The sounds created a nice parallel between a relaxing rainy day and eating a piping hot, satisfying piece of fried chicken.

This is a fun example of an ASMR marketing video because:

It's on-brand. KFC’s brand is typically comical and casual. If your audience perceives your brand in a similar way, you might be able to pull off a similar type of ASMR marketing video too.

The sounds and visuals instantly pull you in. Marketing videos are typically short, and this one is able to captivate its audience quickly.

The message is simple. KFC’s main product is front and center so there’s no confusion about what they have to offer.

How does ASMR work?

Before we dive into how to make ASMR videos, let's explore exactly why people seem to be so addicted to them.

An auto sensory meridian response is triggered by relaxing visual or auditory stimulation. There's a wide and growing range of things that this could be, but they can include things like hand movements, scratching, whispering, and tapping.

When ASMR triggers someone, it activates the prefrontal cortex's reward system and simulates what closely relates to emotional satisfaction or contentment.

By tapping into this, individuals can help release a tingling feeling from the crown of the head and down to the neck and spine. People who experience this feeling may have lower stress, anxiety and it works to help people fall asleep.

Common ASMR triggers

Creating an auto sensory meridian response in your audience isn't as easy as it seems. Let's examine some of the most common triggers. It might give you some ideas when learning how to make ASMR videos.

Whispering

One of the first and most effective triggers is whispering. Instantly soothing and incredibly satisfying, whisper ASMR videos have racked up millions of views on YouTube.

Scratching

Another fan favorite in ASMR is scratching. Whether it's scratching against surfaces with a variety of textures or scratching against the mic itself, this is one of the more powerful triggers you can use.

Nature sounds

What if we told you that there are Youtube rainfall videos out there that are 10 hours long? Videos like these tend to help people fall asleep. But the soothing sounds of rain could also be applied to other marketing-focused use cases.

Light patterns

When done correctly, visual stimulation can be as relaxing as auditory stimulation. Some ASMR'tists include light patterns to punctuate their sleep videos. It’s a great way to incorporate visual elements into your ASMR videos.

Why do people like ASMR?

ASMR triggers the release of endorphins, serotonin, and oxytocin, which explains the tingling feeling and the heightened state of relaxation.

Even with millions of creators and viewers, ASMR is still considered a cult niche, adding to its sense of mystery. It's no wonder it was one of the fastest-growing content niches globally.

How to make ASMR videos using Animoto

Editing ASMR videos can be tricky since they tend to run much longer than most other videos. But creating marketing ASMR videos follow a lot of the same rules as other videos, so let's get started.

Choose a template

Animoto has templates for just about any situation. If you’re feeling bold, you can also start from scratch.

Use our Graphic Story template to create a visual ASMR that can tell your product or service's story in seconds.

Upload your content

Easily drag and drop your content into the Animoto video editor. If you’re looking for more visual elements to elevate your ASMR video, our stock library comes with millions of high quality photos, video clips, and graphics from Getty Images.

Personalize your video

There are a lot of ways to get creative with your ASMR videos. Here’s a few:

Video styles are sets of transitions, backgrounds, and effects that can elevate your video.

are sets of transitions, backgrounds, and effects that can elevate your video. Text styles make your text stand out with animations and backgrounds.

make your text stand out with animations and backgrounds. Whether you want intro music or a theme throughout your video, Animoto has tons of licensed tracks in our music library to choose from. Browse songs by genre and mood to find the best calming track to pair with your ASMR video.

Finalize your video

Once you've added the final touches, it's time to export your video. You can share it to your social media channels directly from Animoto.

6 tips to make your ASMR videos stand out

1. Pick a medium

From nature sounds to whispering and scratching, the world of ASMR is vast, so find out what you think you might be good at and try it out.

2. Upgrade your audio

High-quality audio can have a dramatic effect on the quality of ASMR. One creator demonstrates this as she increases the sensitivity of her mic.

If you're looking for an upgrade, here are some of the best microphones for ASMR.

3. Use Voice-over

It's not always easy to capture your ASMR audio and video at the same time. For example, if you want to create an ASMR video of rain falling, it can be difficult to simultaneously capture a beautiful rainfall and the sound it makes.

Instead, focus on recording your audio, then upload it as a voice-over into Animoto. Combine your audio with a rainy-day video clip from our stock library for a relaxing and eye-pleasing video.

4. Write a loose script

It's a good idea to give yourself a checklist of what you'll be doing in the video. It'll help you stay on track and get through your video more efficiently. If you're using ASMR in your marketing video, you'll definitely want a tighter script that ties back to your product or service and includes a strong call-to-action.

5. Get organized

ASMR'tists use many tools to tell their story. Make sure you prepare them in advance, so you're not flustered or forced to constantly cut to find what you're looking for.

6. Be natural

Being confident on film doesn’t come naturally for everyone. Repetition will make it easier for you to feel comfortable on camera, which will make your ASMR videos more authentic.

Popular ASMR ideas

Here are some of the more prominent niches to consider as you learn how to make ASMR videos. See which one stands out to you. Remember, many creators don't just stick to one, so you don't have to either.

Audio trigger artists

Like the example above, these content creators use high-end equipment to induce ASMR triggers with awe-inspiring audio quality. They brush, tap, scratch, and whisper but usually don't create narratives.

Painting, drawing, art

If you're an artist, consider bridging your skills into a new medium and a new audience.

Crafts

Crafts can also be fun and entertaining for ASMR videos. Whether it be a puzzle or legos, there are many videos dedicated to the relaxed hobbyist in all of us.

Ready to create your ASMR video?

Although it might seem like a niche, ASMR is an enormous community of content creators. After all, there are millions of ASMR videos on YouTube–and that number is growing. Use Animoto to create an ASMR video today.