How to Edit TikTok Videos to Boost your Brand

TikTok is the hottest video-sharing social app known for entertaining videos, interactive trends and challenges, and never-ending content. Besides being fun, it can also prove beneficial for businesses.

Many businesses find success growing their following, increasing their exposure, and attracting new audiences by posting on the TikTok app. Read about how this photographer had leads coming in before her TikTok video even had 1,000 views.

Learning how to edit TikTok videos is key to performing well on the app. Unfortunately, the in-app video editor has its shortcomings.

But that's why we're going to teach you how to create great TikTok videos to boost your brand and how Animoto’s online video editor can help.

What is TikTok, and why is it popular?

TikTok is a social app where users can watch, share and interact with short-form video content.

Forbes has recently ranked TikTok as the top video-sharing platform. The TikTok train is not slowing down anytime soon.

TikTok has grown in popularity thanks to the entertaining nature of the content shared by its users. Many trends or challenges go viral, and people worldwide can participate and engage.

The app is all about creativity and collaboration. It's also used for education, to share news and current events, and to connect people worldwide.

The benefits of TikTok for business

TikTok has the potential to expose your business to the emerging generation of consumers. If it's not yet part of your marketing strategy, you should consider changing that. Here are just a few of the benefits you can expect:

Shareability

Videos within TikTok are shared often, on and off the app. The app makes it simple for users to share videos with their friends, family, and with many online communities.

Exposure

TikTok has the power to introduce your brand to new audiences. Since TikTok is international and has 689 million monthly active users, it’s possible for your brand's following to grow overnight.

Relevance

As more people become active TikTok users, they'll expect to see their favorite brands on the app. With current customers and new customers, keep your brand relevant by sharing great content on TikTok.

Discoverability

TikTok's algorithm can be used to your brand’s advantage. Users whose interests align with your brand's products will automatically see your videos. Your following or likes are not the only gatekeepers of engagement, which is why many TikTok users have gone viral.

Collaboration

TikTok is all about collaboration, which is essential for businesses. Partnering with influencers and connecting with your audience through participation is encouraged. Create a strong brand identity by collaborating with others online.

Video marketing

Using video in your marketing strategy is the way of the future. Studies show that video marketing increases conversions and sales. It also helps with your brand awareness and reputation. TikTok is an excellent platform for sharing your video marketing.

A successful TikTok strategy has so many benefits for your business, you're going to wonder why you didn't start using it sooner.

TikTok video ideas for businesses

There are many options for what type of videos you can create on TikTok. Bonus: copying other videos you've seen isn't frowned upon, it is encouraged. Here are some TikTok video ideas that have performed well for other businesses and brands.

Behind the scenes

Create a video to introduce your team, give a tour of your headquarters, or share a typical day for your business.

Business ideas

TikTok is all about collaboration, so helping other businesses can create a community for you within the app. Share tips and tricks, your favorite tools and platforms, or share the story of your business and how it got started.

Customer testimonials

Give your business a good reputation by sharing a success story. Follow a positive customer journey or share product reviews in an informative video.

Participate in a trend

Be creative and put your spin on a popular trend or apply it to your brand. Who knows, it may just go viral.

Show off your products or services

Make a video featuring your best sellers or close-ups of your products. It's your turn to brag about the products or services you offer.

Demo your products

Show audiences how to use the product or show how your products can solve your customers' problems. Allow your customers to visualize themselves using your product.

Satisfying content

Create a video sharing anything that could intrigue TikTok users. It could be as simple as doing operational tasks like packaging orders, but make it appealing.

TikTok, above all else, is for entertainment. Don’t overthink it and let your creativity flourish.

How to edit TikTok videos with Animoto

Once you've conceptualized and recorded your video, it's time to edit it.

Video editing can seem daunting, especially if you're new to the craft. Luckily, Animoto makes editing fun and quick. Learning how to edit TikTok videos has never been easier. Here are four simple steps for editing great TikTok videos with Animoto.

If it's your first time using Animoto, this guide is a great tool to help you become an Animoto expert.

1. Pick a template from Animoto's template library

You can pick a template based on the type of video you're making, or you can start from scratch. Animoto's templates are customizable, and you can add your photos and videos to the templates.

Are you looking for inspiration? Give your audience a chance to get to know your business with this template. You can always change the ratio of your video to make it more suitable for TikTok.

2. Drag and drop your content

Uploading your content is as simple as dragging and dropping it into Animoto's online video maker. You can also select media from Animoto's stock library. Once you've uploaded everything, trim and arrange your clips and add transitions to tell your video's story.

3. Customize your video

TIme to get creative. Choose music, add text, and use Animoto's video styles to fully customize your content.

If you’re on a Professional or Professional Plus plan, make sure your video reflects your company by using a Saved Brand. With this feature, you can incorporate your own fonts, logos, and colors into your video.

Don't forget to select the vertical ratio so your video is correctly formatted for TikTok.

4. Export, download, and upload

Once you've customized and edited your video to your heart's content, export and download it. From there, upload the video to TikTok or any other platform you feel like sharing to.

You'll be pleasantly surprised at how easy it is to use Animoto to create stunning TikTok videos.

Animoto vs. Tiktok video editor

You're probably wondering why you would choose to edit your TikTok video outside the TikTok app. The truth is, Animoto’s video editor makes it so easy to edit your videos.

First, Animoto is very simple to use. Thanks to our templates and drag and drop editor, it's easy to get started, no matter how much experience you have.

Animoto makes your videos very customizable. You can combine multiple videos easily, customize the pre-built templates to match your content, and add your branding to your video. Additionally, you can access Animoto's music library, which features licensed tracks.

Another major bonus is that Animoto's stock library is easily accessible from the video editor. This is a game-changer. Elevate your video by adding stock photos, video clips, and illustrations, provided by Getty Images.

Finally, you can share your videos across multiple platforms by editing your video with Animoto. After creating a vertical video for TikTok, you can change the aspect ratio to either square or horizontal, and then post it on other social media platforms.

The benefits of using Animoto's online video editor

With Animoto, businesses like yours can take advantage of video marketing. Getting started with creating videos can be intimidating, but the benefits of Animoto's online video editor will have you sailing through video creation.

Animoto is a cloud-based video maker. This means you can create your videos anywhere and never worry about losing them. Plus, editing videos on a desktop computer or laptop is much smoother than on a smartphone.

Animoto's customization and branding options allow you to elevate your brand and the content you share. After you create a Saved Brand, it only takes one click to apply your brand’s logo, colors, and font to your entire video.

Creating engaging videos with Animoto can attract more views, likes, and shares. Which, in turn, will boost your online presence. Having a solid online presence with strong engagement can lead to increased conversions and sales.

Frequently asked questions

Since TikTok is relatively new, users still have many frequently asked questions. Animoto is here to answer your questions.

Can you edit a TikTok video after posting?

No, you cannot. Once you've posted your TikTok video, you'll have to start over from the beginning if you want to change something while using the TikTok in-app video editor. When you make videos with Animoto, they are always saved, so you can edit them at any time.

Can you edit a saved TikTok video?

Yes, if you begin creating a TikTok video within the app and save it as a draft, you can go back and edit it and then post it.

What TikTok video format do I use?

Your TikTok video's dimensions should be 1080x1920, and your aspect ratio should be 9:16. With Animoto, you can easily create 9:16 videos and change your aspect ratio at any time.

How long are TikTok videos?

TikTok videos are a maximum of 3 minutes.

Can I edit multiple TikTok videos into one?

Thanks to the Stitch and Duet features TikTok has, you can create videos with other content on the app. There is, however, a limit of one other video that you can collaborate with.

Ready, set, edit your TikTok video today

Now that you have the basics for editing TikTok videos, you're ready to get started. Since the Animoto video editor is easy to use and has so many customization options, you'll have a great time creating video content for your brand.

TikTok is popular because it celebrates creativity and collaboration while using short-form video content. If entertaining and engaging audiences is your goal, you should start taking advantage of TikTok and making amazing videos to boost your brand.

Try Animoto today and make your first TikTok video a great one.