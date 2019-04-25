Looking to add multiple photos to an Instagram Story? We’ll show you how, using the layouts in our free iOS app, Animoto: Social Video Editor.

Instagram Story layouts let you share multiple photos at once in a way that looks professional and is designed to stand out. We currently offer 12 different layouts that let you showcase 1, 2, 3, or 4 photos at the same time.

Take a peek at a few of our layouts in action. Then, read on to find out how you can add multiple photos to your next Instagram Story.

How to add multiple photos to an Instagram Story

Ready to get started? We’ll show you, step by step, how to add multiple photos to Instagram Stories.

Step 1: Download the iOS app and log in

The Animoto: Social Video Editor app is available in the App Store for iPhone 6s and up. Learn more in the video and tap the button below on your mobile device to download.

Step 2: Tap "Start from Scratch" to create a new video

The app also offers a variety of templates. Templates are pre-built Story videos that you can customize to make your own. However, we’ll start from scratch to show you how to select and build your own layouts.

Step 3: Choose a layout

Tap the + at the bottom of the new project and select “Layouts.” You’ll be shown outlines of all 12 layouts. Tap the one you’d like to use first.

Step 4: Add your photos

Tap your new layout to edit it. Tapping on each image icon will open up your camera roll and you can select your images. To reposition them, just use your finger to drag the photos around in the frame.

Step 5: Share to Instagram Stories

To add more additional layouts, just follow the same process. Then, when you’re done, it’s time to share to Instagram Stories. Simply tap the sharing icon and then tap "Stories." The finished video with your layouts will open in the Instagram app, where you can share it to your Stories.

And there you have it! You’re ready to start creating layouts to share multiple images in Instagram Stories. Ready to dive in? Head over to the App Store to download the app and get started.