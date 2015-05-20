How to Make an End-of-Year Classroom Recap Video

This post was updated May 20, 2019

The end of the school year is a time for reflection; for looking back on all your students have learned. And video gives you a meaningful way to wish graduates well or to say goodbye to students before summer vacation begins. To help you create your own video to share with students and their families, take a look at our end-of-year video guide.

Collect photos and video clips

To get started, collect photos and video clips from throughout the year. Look through your phone or even ask students or parents to provide images. You can also dig through a school Google drive or photo service if your school has one. Here are a few images you might want to include:

First day: Photos from the first day of school can be a fun way to show how much your students have grown.

Photos from the first day of school can be a fun way to show how much your students have grown. Class pictures: Using the class photo is a simple way to make sure all of your students make it into your video.

Using the class photo is a simple way to make sure all of your students make it into your video. Sports and clubs: Capture highlights from extracurricular activities to celebrate after-school accomplishments.

Capture highlights from extracurricular activities to celebrate after-school accomplishments. School events: Document assemblies, concerts, plays, and school dances.

Document assemblies, concerts, plays, and school dances. Class trips: If you have photos from any trips, make sure to include them.

If you have photos from any trips, make sure to include them. Class projects: Add in photos of presentations or special assignments that show your students learning.

Start your end-of-year video

It’s time to make your video! You can begin with an Animoto video template—our School Newsletter template is a good choice—or start from scratch. Once you’ve started your project, add photos and video clips. To do that, just click the “Media” icon on the toolbar to find the gray UPLOAD button and select the images you want to include. If you have more images than your template does, you can click the gray ADD A BLOCK button to include more. You can also delete blocks or change a video clip to a photo if you like.

Personalize your video

Animoto gives you lots of options for customizing your video. Go to the “Design” icon on the toolbar to change colors, fonts, and more. You can also head to the “Style” icon to choose different transitions and text effects for your video. Animoto also lets you include photo collages or quotes to add interest to your video.

Choose music

We have a library of licensed music with hundreds of songs. You can use our music selector tools to find the right one for your video. Search by genre, mood, and more. if you can’t find what you want, you can upload your own licensed music right into Animoto.

Produce and share your video

Once you’re happy with your project, hit the PREVIEW button. You’ll see a low-resolution preview of your video. Click PRODUCE to finish it or continue editing. After your video is produced, you can share it in a number of ways. Animoto lets you post directly to social media and also offers embed code so you can add your video to your class website.

Have you created an end-of-year video using Animoto? We’d love to see it! Share it with us in the comments below or reach out on Facebook or Twitter.