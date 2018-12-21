30+ Video Marketing Statistics from 2018 to Help You in 2019

A new year is just around the corner. To celebrate, we’ve compiled some of the most astounding video marketing statistics released in 2018. The video marketing industry is constantly evolving and we wanted to provide a one-stop-shop for the most up-to-date 2018 video marketing stats out there.

Viewing behavior statistics

Curious how viewers are watching and interacting with video content? The following 2018 statistics shed some light on viewing behavior.

As you can see, in 2019 it’s going to be more important than ever to be advertising with video on social media—and sharing videos in formats appropriate for where they’re being watched.

70% of millennials don’t turn their phones horizontally when watching videos on mobile. (AdNews) Planning video content for the way it’s being viewed is more important than ever. It’s a good thing that, according to our own 2018 survey of marketers, 73% are creating different video content for different platforms.

television shows on Netflix and YouTube than on a television network. (ThinkNow Research) 46% of consumers watch more video ads on social media than on TV. (Animoto)

watch more video ads on social media than on TV. (Animoto) 57% of millennial consumers watch more video ads on social media than on TV. (Animoto)

Video advertising statistics

What about video advertising? How are marketers embracing paid video advertising and how are consumers interacting with it?

The trends show that video advertising, especially on social media, is booming. Businesses are finding success with it and consumers are on board. If you haven’t used video advertising yet, 2019 is prime time for getting started. Check out our articles on targeted advertising on Facebook and Instagram and getting started with LinkedIn video ads.

Social video statistics

Looking for stats about social video specifically? Here are some general social video marketing stats, followed by a collection of stats related to specific social platforms—Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Video is consumers’ #1 favorite type of branded content on social media. (Animoto)

type of branded content on social media. (Animoto) Social media is the #1 reason marketers named for creating videos in the last 12 months. (Animoto)

Facebook video statistics

While no new Facebook feed-specific video statistics were released in 2018, the most up-to-date stats say that Facebook gets over 8 billion average daily views and that 100 million hours of video are watched every day.

However, in a Q3 2018 Earnings Call, Mark Zuckerberg did say that, “Video is a critical part of the future, it’s what our community wants, and as long as we can make it social I think it will end up being a large part of our business as well.”

Here is some new data, related to Facebook Stories and Facebook Watch, from this year:

62% percent of people said they were more interested in a brand or product after they saw it in a story. (MarketingLand)

said they were more interested in a brand or product after they saw it in a story. (MarketingLand) More than 50 percent of people said they make more online purchases as a result of Stories. (MarketingLand)

said they make more online purchases as a result of Stories. (MarketingLand) Facebook watch is growing incredibly quickly, with 3X growth in the last few months alone. ( Facebook Q3 Earnings Call )

LinkedIn video statistics

LinkedIn video is on the rise in 2018 and is on a trajectory to keep growing in 2019. Now is the perfect time to get on board, particularly for B2B marketers. Check out the stats below and head over to our articles on LinkedIn best practices for video and LinkedIn video ideas to learn more.

Instagram Statistics

Instagram too is on the rise, especially in the Stories department. According to our own survey, Instagram has emerged as a purchase driver. 48% of consumers on Instagram said that they have made a purchase due to a brand’s video on the platform in 2018. This was a significant increase from 32% last year.

Check out these stats about Instagram Stories and then head over to our guide to getting started with Instagram Stories to find out how you can incorporate Stories into your video marketing strategy in 2019. Looking for more tips? Check out these best practices from our friends at Buffer.

60% of Instagram Stories videos are watched with the sound on. (Instagram)

videos are watched with the sound on. (Instagram) 49% of consumers have watched a video on IGTV. ( Animoto )

) 400 million people around the world use Instagram Stories on a daily basis (Instagram)

YouTube Statistics

The press page on YouTube’s website features the following most-recent stats, listed below. YouTube is still the second largest search engine, next to Google, and being there with videos to answer the questions your potential customers are asking is key.

More than 1.9 Billion logged-in users visit YouTube every month

Over a billion hours of video are watched on YouTube each day, with billions of daily views generated

Over 70% of YouTube watch time comes from viewers on mobile devices

Video marketing business statistics

Last but not least, we thought we’d share a few more video marketing statistics from our yearly survey of 500 marketers and 1,017 consumers that showcase the different ways that marketers are using video in 2018.

73% of marketers create at least 2 videos a month for social media marketing.

93% of businesses that use video say it’s gotten them a new customer thanks to a video on social media.

88% of marketers are satisfied with the ROI of their video marketing efforts on social media.

84% of marketers rank video creation skills important when hiring for a new marketing position.

Convinced it's time to start using video for your business? Check out our complete guide to video marketing to learn more.

And if we missed a stat, let us know. And there’s a stat you’d be interested to know and haven’t been able to find anywhere, we’d love to know that too! Drop a note or add a link in the comments down below.

What stats were the most surprising to you? How are you planning to use video in 2019?