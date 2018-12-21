30+ Video Marketing Statistics from 2018 to Help You in 2019

A new year is just around the corner. To celebrate, we’ve compiled some of the most astounding video marketing statistics released in 2018. The video marketing industry is constantly evolving and we wanted to provide a one-stop-shop for the most up-to-date 2018 video marketing stats out there.
Curious how viewers are watching and interacting with video content? The following 2018 statistics shed some light on viewing behavior.
As you can see, in 2019 it’s going to be more important than ever to be advertising with video on social media—and sharing videos in formats appropriate for where they’re being watched.
What about video advertising? How are marketers embracing paid video advertising and how are consumers interacting with it?
The trends show that video advertising, especially on social media, is booming. Businesses are finding success with it and consumers are on board. If you haven’t used video advertising yet, 2019 is prime time for getting started. Check out our articles on targeted advertising on Facebook and Instagram and getting started with LinkedIn video ads.
Looking for stats about social video specifically? Here are some general social video marketing stats, followed by a collection of stats related to specific social platforms—Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.
While no new Facebook feed-specific video statistics were released in 2018, the most up-to-date stats say that Facebook gets over 8 billion average daily views and that 100 million hours of video are watched every day.
However, in a Q3 2018 Earnings Call, Mark Zuckerberg did say that, “Video is a critical part of the future, it’s what our community wants, and as long as we can make it social I think it will end up being a large part of our business as well.”
Here is some new data, related to Facebook Stories and Facebook Watch, from this year:
LinkedIn video is on the rise in 2018 and is on a trajectory to keep growing in 2019. Now is the perfect time to get on board, particularly for B2B marketers. Check out the stats below and head over to our articles on LinkedIn best practices for video and LinkedIn video ideas to learn more.
Instagram too is on the rise, especially in the Stories department. According to our own survey, Instagram has emerged as a purchase driver. 48% of consumers on Instagram said that they have made a purchase due to a brand’s video on the platform in 2018. This was a significant increase from 32% last year.
Check out these stats about Instagram Stories and then head over to our guide to getting started with Instagram Stories to find out how you can incorporate Stories into your video marketing strategy in 2019. Looking for more tips? Check out these best practices from our friends at Buffer.
The press page on YouTube’s website features the following most-recent stats, listed below. YouTube is still the second largest search engine, next to Google, and being there with videos to answer the questions your potential customers are asking is key.
Last but not least, we thought we’d share a few more video marketing statistics from our yearly survey of 500 marketers and 1,017 consumers that showcase the different ways that marketers are using video in 2018.
Convinced it's time to start using video for your business? Check out our complete guide to video marketing to learn more.
And if we missed a stat, let us know. And there’s a stat you’d be interested to know and haven’t been able to find anywhere, we’d love to know that too! Drop a note or add a link in the comments down below.
What stats were the most surprising to you? How are you planning to use video in 2019?
