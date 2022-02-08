Chances are you've heard of TikTok, the popular video-sharing platform where you can find cute animals doing cute things, watch people perfect the latest-trending dance, watch talented singers get discovered, and everything in between.

Advertising on social media is constantly evolving with ever-changing algorithms and new strategies required to reach your audience. In particular, videos have been trending upwards recently.

Video consumption has continually risen over the past few years, with 84% of internet users in the United States accessing digital video content on their devices, according to Statista.

According to Forbes, viewers retain 95% of a message when consuming it through video, compared to 10% of a message when reading it.

This means that video content is way more effective at conveying your message to consumers.

With that in mind, let's explore how you can use TikTok effectively for your business.

What is TikTok marketing?

TikTok marketing is shifting your digital marketing focus to TikTok to help bring awareness to your brand.

TikTok for business is great for building and engaging with an audience while showcasing your products and services.

The best part about using TikTok for business is that you can disguise your advertising efforts as interesting and engaging videos, which can potentially lead to more engagement with little to no ad spend.

Not to mention, many of TikTok's users are within the 20-39 age bracket, so if you're targeting a younger demographic, you're certain to reach them on the platform.

Why your business should use TikTok marketing

With such a large user base (1 billion people–that's over 20% of the world's population), TikTok sees exceptionally high traffic each day, making it a great resource for targeting consumers.

Plus, TikTok has some of the highest engagement rates by quite a bit on social media platforms.

With the new generation of young people making up almost 50% of the app's total user base, TikTok is the new social media platform to reach a large audience. It's also a sign of things to come; as we noted earlier, digital marketing is an ever-evolving space that you need to be on top of to stay relevant.

Seeing the sheer number of users that TikTok has amassed within just a few years, and the popularity it has gained among much of the world's population, video marketing is a shift your business should make to capitalize on these audiences.

The benefits of using TikTok for business

Using TikTok as part of your marketing strategy is a great idea for a variety of reasons. We'll break them down here:

Exposure & virality

TikTok can make a single video go viral in a matter of hours or days.

Supporting great content with a combination of relevant hashtags and engaging effects can cause a single video to get circulated onto hundreds of thousands of users' ‘For You’ pages.

Whether or not your video goes viral, using hashtags and following similar people allows the algorithm to categorize you into a certain 'section' of TikTok, where videos are shown to people based on their interests.

TikTok allows you to engage with new audiences that might not typically be on other social media channels. It’s important to understand your brand's niche to properly target your audience, both on TikTok and other social media channels.

Organic traffic

With the sheer number of people that use TikTok now in the billions, the exposure to new audiences, and the prospect of virality, TikTok is a fantastic source of substantial organic traffic.

Collaboration

You can 'Stitch' an existing video, adding your video to it in a side-by-side format. This is a great way to collaborate with others.

The 'Duet' feature is similar, but the original video will play alongside yours. TikTok videos that involve singing and dancing are popular among the Duet feature, but you can get creative when using it for your business.

For example, you might come across a video where somebody reacts in amazement to something. Your side-by-side video could show off features of a product you're selling.

There is also a Creator Marketplace for businesses to find creators to partner with. Using popular TikTok users to promote your product in an influencer marketing agreement can prove to be great for your business.

Types of video ads on TikTok

TikTok offers a variety of ads that you can use on their platform:

TopView ads

The platform's TopView ads are advertised as a video format that is attention-grabbing, engaging, and effective with up to 60 seconds available. According to a 2021 study, TopView ads on TikTok grab up to 71% of users' attention.

Also great for brand awareness or a quick opportunity to drive users to purchase a product, TopView ads will appear as an in-feed post after 3 seconds.

In-feed ads

In-feed ads, or native ads, operate similarly to Facebook and Google. According to Influencer Marketing Hub, businesses need to bid for a spot to show their ad to targeted users.

This 9-15 second video advertisement can have sound, which often performs better according to the video-sharing platform, and supports call-to-actions to encourage customers to learn more or purchase your product.

Branded takeovers

Like TopView ads, branded takeovers show up as soon as the app is opened, taking over the screen before changing to an in-feed video ad.

This type of ad shows at the top of a user's 'For You' page, essentially guaranteeing brand awareness and allowing you to introduce new consumers to your brand in a creative way.

Branded hashtag challenge

To encourage users to engage with your brand, you can create a branded hashtag to help users find the content they're interested in or participate in specific discussions.

With branded hashtags, you can harness the power of a trend that's associated with the hashtag you create to represent your business, product, or service.

Branded effects

Using branded effects on TikTok allows you to create a unique filter on the app, which lasts for up to 10 days. This filter acts as an engagement tool by encouraging people who follow you to use the filter.

TikTok advertisements range in price and can get quite costly, so it's important to note which type of ad is right for your business, campaign, and target audience before implementing it.

5 TikTok video ideas for your business

No matter the type of strategy you implement for your business, it's important to keep it relevant to your business.

You may gain thousands or millions of followers with your account, but if you aren't focusing on targeting consumers who are likely to engage with your brand, your conversion rates will likely remain low, which would undermine your efforts.

Some fun and relevant ideas that you can start with on your account include:

Behind-the-scenes content

Product demonstrations

Customer testimonials

ASMR videos relating to your packaging or operations

relating to your packaging or operations Tips or advice on combating a problem that your product can solve

Bonus points if you can incorporate trends into these videos! This will help the algorithm mark your video as relevant and can help it reach more people.

Tips to create effective TikTok videos for business

One major component of successful video marketing is keeping your videos under 2 minutes. There is a significant viewer drop-off after the 2-minute mark of videos on social media sites.

However, TikTok videos are capped at 1 minute.

Certain users may have recently gained the ability to post 3-minute videos, but with the app initially only allowing videos up to 15 seconds, it's best to keep them short. TikTok users tend to expect shorter videos on the platform. The shorter the video, the better the viewership.

Aside from video length, other strategies for creating business videos to promote your brand are important.

Language-learning app Duolingo has recently gained massive popularity on the app. Their approach to content is:

Participating in trends

Creating video series

Posting engaging and interactive content

While their content is fun, unique, and relevant to current trends, it also ties into their business: learning a new language. They also collaborate with influencers on the app to help promote their brand.

How to make a TikTok video with Animoto

Animoto is an online video editor that makes video creation fast and easy.

The TikTok video editor can be unintuitive and difficult to use, but with our online video maker, you can easily create engaging content and upload it to your business' TikTok account.

In just 4 steps, you can create your next big video with Animoto:

1. Choose your template

Make the video creation process as easy as possible by picking from our library of templates. Animoto allows you to adjust your video’s dimensions, so make sure you select the vertical aspect ratio for TikTok.

Create a highlight reel of your best work with this template:

2. Add your video clips and photos

Upload your video clips and photos, if you've got them. We even have a stock library with millions of images and video clips that you can access directly from Animoto.

3. Customize your project

Now, it's time to be creative! Add text, music, and Animoto’s video styles to make your video more dazzling.

4. Upload to TikTok

Once you're happy with your new video, download it from Animoto and upload it to your TikTok account. Be sure to research the best times to post and do your hashtag research to optimize your business' videos on the platform.

Looking to get more in-depth with your video content? Check out our Getting Started guide for tips, inspiration, and a list of features that you can use with Animoto.

TikTok video examples to inspire you

There are a lot of successful brands on TikTok who just get it. Check out some of these awesome companies and the amazing things they're doing on the social media platform:

How to create a TikTok business account

Ready to create your TikTok business account and start reaching a whole new audience? Here's how to do it:

Download the app on Apple or Android Start off by creating a personal account Navigate to your profile Click the three dots in the top-right corner Tap "Manage Account" Under "Account control", select "Switch to Pro Account" Choose "Business" Select the category that best matches your business

Time to make great content with Animoto

Now that you're all set up on TikTok with a business account, it's time to continue making great content that your viewers will enjoy.

The Animoto video maker will help you create videos with ease that will entice new viewers and engage your followers.

Remember to lead with a strong content strategy that is consistent and beneficial for your business. We’ll see you on TikTok!