7 LinkedIn Best Practices for Video

Video is shared 20X more often than other types of content formats in the LinkedIn feed, according to LinkedIn data. That’s huge. But what types of videos are getting shared? What video content resonates with the LinkedIn audience? We’ve rounded up a list of LinkedIn best practices for video to help you get started.

Best Practice #1: Post native LinkedIn video

In August 2017, LinkedIn introduced the ability to upload video natively to their profiles and today you can natively post video on LinkedIn business pages as well. Check out our guide on how to post a video on LinkedIn and read on to learn more about the benefits.

Similar to other social networks, like Twitter and Facebook, native video gets further reach and engagement than video links. Native video plays quickly and directly for viewers in the feed, so they don’t have to leave LinkedIn to watch.

In addition to being more convenient for viewers, native video on LinkedIn drives results. According to LinkedIn, not only is video content shared more, but video campaigns are generating view rates close to 50%.

Best Practice #2: Plan for sound off

Similar to Facebook, where somewhere in the ballpark of 85% of videos are played with the sound off, 80% of LinkedIn videos are watched in silence. For this reason, it’s super important to put on your silent film director cap and approach video creation with silence in mind.

Use text titles or subtitles to ensure that you’re getting the point across, whether or not your viewers turn the sound on. A video designed for silent viewing is actually 70% more likely to be watched all the way through.

In this example, created to promote our Holiday Video Marketing Calendar this year, we told the full story with text so it’s easy to understand whether the sound is playing or not.

Best Practice #3: Get to the point quickly

With attention spans short on social media, there’s no time to waste. Get to your point quickly at the beginning of your video. Jane Fleming, Digital Marcoms Manager at LinkedIn, recommends capturing attention with a hook in the first 0 to 3 seconds in a great article about LinkedIn best practices and the dos and don’ts of LinkedIn video.

Next, Fleming says, in seconds 3 to 15, identify the problem or opportunity. The problem or opportunity should address one of the biggest pain points of your potential customers, to really draw them in and entice them to watch the rest of your video.

Once you’ve hooked your viewers and drawn them in, use seconds 15 to 50 to describe the solution. Explain what you’re offering and why it’ll help your viewers.

Best Practice #4: Keep LinkedIn videos short

Like we said, attention spans are short. So while you’re focused on capturing attention and drawing viewers in, keep in mind that their time is valuable and you’ll want to provide value in as little time as possible.

According to a LinkedIn infographic on The Science of Breakthrough B2B Video, the optimal length for LinkedIn videos is 30 to 90 seconds, with 80% percent of viewers saying they’re happy to watch videos this length.

NOTE: Although shorter videos are preferred, don’t feel pigeonholed if you need more time to provide value. LinkedIn survey respondents said they are willing to watch longer videos if the content is relevant.

Best Practice #5: Use video throughout the funnel

Video is a great tool for driving results through all stages of the customer journey, from awareness at the top of the funnel straight down to purchase.

Top of funnel LinkedIn video ideas

At the top of the funnel, you’ll want to spread awareness with shareworthy videos related to your industry. By providing your unique perspective on industry trends and sharing your expertise, you can establish thought leadership.

Our Real Estate Explainer storyboard serves as an example for this type of video—as well as a template you can customize to make your own.

Video ideas for driving purchase

As you move farther down the funnel, a how-to video or product video gives you more of an opportunity to convert prospects that are ready to purchase. For these types of videos, be sure to include a clear call to action (CTA) so that viewers know what step to take next. We’ll get into that in a moment, but for now here’s an example of this type of video in action.

Best Practice #6: Use accompanying copy

When you share a video on LinkedIn, remember that there’s more to your post than just the video. There’s also the headline and description copy that you’ll compose when you share your video.

And LinkedIn research shows that 54% of people are likely to be influenced to watch a video by the video’s headline and 52% are likely to be influenced by a summary of the content. This copy is even more influential than a video’s image, which clocked in at 47%.

Use this extra text to provide a quick and clear reason for potential viewers to stop and watch. What will they get out of your video? Share the answer to this question in the accompanying copy.

Best Practice #7: Provide a clear CTA

Last, but certainly not least, leave viewers with a clear next step. Provide a call to action (CTA) that lets people know what you want them to do, whether it be to visit your website, sign up, or watch another video.

And that brings us to our own CTA! Now that you’re armed with some LinkedIn best practices, it’s time to dive in and make a video for LinkedIn. Get started with your own video and let us know how it goes in the comments below. What type of videos do you plan to share on LinkedIn? If you already have, what’s worked? We’d love to hear about your experience. Happy video making!