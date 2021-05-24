How to Boost Posts on LinkedIn to Amplify Your Videos

LinkedIn just launched a new feature to help you grow your network with high-impact posts: boosting. In this post, we’ll discuss everything from what it means to boost a post on LinkedIn, and why you should start boosting your Animoto videos right away. Let’s dive in.
Boosting allows you to expose your business to a wider professional audience with “just a few clicks and a credit card.” LinkedIn boosting turns your content into a paid campaign, targeting users that don’t already follow your company–without having to learn how to use Campaign Manager.
When you boost a post, you can distribute both your time-sensitive and evergreen content to a larger audience in seconds. This way, you can get more views, grow your followers, increase awareness and engagement, expand your website traffic, and see results faster at every stage of the funnel.
Boosting will replace the “Sponsor now” function on LinkedIn, which previously took users to the platform’s Campaign Manager. Now, when you click “Boost” on one of your posts, a new window will appear to guide you through the boosting process.
Any user who has super admin or content admin access on your LinkedIn page will be able to boost a single-image post, video post, or an event post.
When you choose to boost your post, LinkedIn uses real, member-generated demographic data to reach your target audience based on seniority, industry, job function and more. With boosting, you can hone in one the people that your business relies on most without needed to learn a new advertising tool.
With boosting, you’ll be able to turn an organic post into a paid ad, select your audience based on LinkedIn profiles or pre-set audiences, set a custom budget and schedule, and pay with a credit card or existing account.
To get started with boosting, select a post with higher-than-average engagement. Next, simply click “Boost” as seen below.
From there, you’ll be prompted to set up your campaign with these simple steps:
That’s it! After setting up your campaign, you’ll be able to track performance on your boosted post, including both organic and boosted metrics.
LinkedIn recommends boosting posts that have higher-than-normal organic engagement. If you’re starting from scratch and creating new content, here are some types of posts that the pros at LinkedIn recommend, and the Animoto templates designed specifically to perform on LinkedIn:
While boosting is a very simple, straight-forward process, there are a few best practices you should keep in mind to achieve the best results possible. Here are the six tips LinkedIn recommends for preparing to boost your posts:
Ready to start creating engaging content for LinkedIn? Check out our easy LinkedIn video maker, including templates specifically created to increase your engagement and reach on the platform.
Animoto is a proud LinkedIn Marketing Partner, helping you to create impactful videos to grow your network. Start creating content designed to convert quickly and easily with Animoto, and see all of our plans to find which is right for you and your business.