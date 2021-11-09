Prepping Your Business for Black Friday & Cyber Monday

It's almost the most wonderful time of the year again, but before ringing in the holidays and welcoming the new year, you'll need to prepare your business or brand for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday, and the rest of the holiday shopping season. With 93% of marketers saying they landed a new customer after sharing a video on social media, it's time to start making video work for you.

Why video?

In a recent survey, consumers told us that video was the number one most helpful form of content when shopping online. As you prepare for the holidays, you can't miss out on the opportunity to increase your online sales with video, especially when creating unique and impactful videos for your business is so easy with Animoto.

Let’s take a closer look at how online holiday shopping has changed over the years:

Holiday spending by the numbers

Online shopping is expected to drive a record-smashing $207B in 2021.

Last year alone, online holiday sales reached a record $188.2B, growing 32.2% from 2019. Online sales tallied just $93.53B in 2016, with ecommerce only contributing 10.4% of total holiday sales.

How to create the biggest impact with video

With this steady increase in online shopping around the holidays, it’s more important to reach and engage your audience online than ever–but as always, there are some key practices to keep in mind to see the greatest success possible with your videos.

As we dive into those best practices, we’ll share some key insights from our recent survey of consumers and marketers.

Put an ad spend behind them

In the past year, 94% of marketers saw a positive ROI for their business after sharing paid video ads. And with many shoppers relying solely on digital storefronts for their gifting needs this year, that ROI is projected to increase this holiday season.

Moreover, the percentage of marketers sharing videos on social in 2021 increased by over 10% from 2019 for both Instagram and Facebook. That means it’s harder than ever to stand out on social media, making paid video ads essential to catch the eyes of your audience.

Animoto makes it easy to create holiday video ads designed to convert with templates. Browse them all and create an ad for your business in minutes.

Know where your audience is searching

Did you know that 83% of consumers said they’re likely to check out the social media page of a brand or product they’re interested in? With shoppers consistently turning to social to help make their purchasing decisions, it’s important to also create and share organic content that speaks to your brand and offering.

As you prepare to share your organic videos, keep in mind the top 3 social media platforms where consumers watched videos that led to a purchase: Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.

Creating organic branded content is simple with the Professional Plus plan in Animoto, offering advanced tools built for businesses. Access the Premium stock library of 100 million+ assets from Getty Images, create multiple Saved Brands, upload your own custom font, and much more, all exclusively on Professional Plus.

Advertise online, even if you’re selling in-person

Advertising on social media isn’t always about making a sale, but instead increasing brand awareness. In fact, there are three types of ads within the marketing funnel: Awareness, Consideration, and Conversion.

This year alone, consumers said video ads on social were the #1 way they discovered a brand they later purchased from. 67% also said they visit the brand’s social media first after discovering a new product or service.

Don’t miss out on the awareness your brand needs to succeed, no matter what you’re offering or where you’re selling. Get started with one of our service promotion video templates now and see how an awareness ad can work for you this holiday season.

Create quickly & easily with video templates

Preparing your social videos is simple with customizable templates in Animoto. Here are some of the templates you can use right now to start getting your business ready.

Holiday promo templates

Check out these templates specifically designed to see success during the holiday season.

Black Friday Promo

Let your customers know how you’re kicking off the biggest spending weekend of the year with a Black Friday promo video.

Cyber Monday Announcement

Get customers in the mood to spend ahead of time with a Cyber Monday announcement video, sharing the offers and discounts they can expect to see on your site.

Cyber Monday Promo

Keep the deals coming with a Cyber Monday promo video.

Small Business Saturday Promo

Get customers excited about supporting your local business with a special promotion during Small Business Saturday.

Annual Sale

Share all that your customers can expect from all of your Cyber Week or Small Business Saturday sales with an annual sale video.

Holiday Promotion

Create a custom seasonal promo video to show off your entire collection of products or services.

Fall Promo

Share a generic fall promotional video for an ad with a cozy, autumnal vibe.

Mini-Photo Session

Promote all of your holiday services with video, from a mini photo session to gift wrapping and everything in between.

Social media promo templates

Try out these templates designed for social ads any time of the year, then explore our Premium stock library to add high-quality, on-trend visuals to set a seasonal tone.

Short Trendy Promo

Stop the scroll with this attention-demanding social story template. Customize the colors and images to fit the season or your brand identity.

Graphic Story Promo

Post a stunning graphic promo on social with this vertical template.

Simple Gift Card Ad

Everybody loves a gift card. Let customers know you’re offering them this season with a short and sweet social ad.

Inspirational Social Ad

Make a compelling statement about what you have to offer with an inspirational video ad.

Social Fundraising Ad

Promote your nonprofit or seasonal fundraiser with an ad designed for social media.

Get started with video now

Video is a must this holiday season, and it’s always made easy with Animoto. Start creating today to make this year your most successful one yet.