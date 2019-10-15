November Social Holidays to Celebrate with Video

Cyber Week is a huge opportunity for small businesses, and we’re here to help you make the most of it. Between Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday, and the extended sales in the week after Thanksgiving, holiday shopping is about to kick into gear, and now is the time to get prepared.

In this post, you’ll find all the social holidays to be aware of for the month, as well as a plan for a five-video Cyber Week campaign, including templates and inspiration.

November Social Holidays

Check out the list below for any holidays that make sense for your business to take part in. Then keep scrolling for a Cyber Week mini-campaign that you can use this month, along with templates to simplify the creation process.

For even more on holiday marketing, check out our full 2019 Holiday Marketing Calendar, which has ideas to take you through to the end of the year.

Full Month: Movember

Movember November 1, 2019: World Vegan Day

World Vegan Day November 1, 2019: National Authors Day

National Authors Day November 2, 2019: Day of the Dead ends

Day of the Dead ends November 3, 2019: Daylight Savings Time Ends

Daylight Savings Time Ends November 5, 2019: Election Day (US)

Election Day (US) November 5, 2019: Guy Fawkes Day (UK)

Guy Fawkes Day (UK) November 8, 2019: National STEM Day

National STEM Day November 8, 2019: National Cappuccino Day

National Cappuccino Day November 11, 2019: Remembrance Day (UK)

Remembrance Day (UK) November 11, 2019: Veterans Day

Veterans Day November 13, 2019: World Kindness Day

World Kindness Day November 16, 2019: International Day for Tolerance

International Day for Tolerance November 17, 2019: National Take a Hike Day

National Take a Hike Day November 19, 2019: National Entrepreneur Day

National Entrepreneur Day November 26, 2019: National Cake Day

National Cake Day November 28, 2019: Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving November 29, 2019: Black Friday

Black Friday November 30, 2019: Small Business Saturday

Your Cyber Week Mini Campaign Plan

Your sale’s success will depend in large part on how many people are aware that you’re having a sale. Cast as wide a net as possible with an extended campaign throughout the month of November, leading up to Cyber Week.

Sale Teaser

A teaser is a simple and straightforward way to start building anticipation for your sale early on in the month while your customers are still planning out their holiday shopping. At this early stage, you don’t necessarily need to include all the details of your promotion. In fact, by leaving some information to be revealed later on, you’ll encourage your audience to keep an eye on your social pages.

We created this video with our Seasonal Promotion template, which you can customize below.

Product/Service Highlight

Continue to drum up excitement in the first half of the month by showcasing the products or services that you’ll be putting on sale during Cyber Week. Make sure to include a CTA (call to action) in the video telling your audience to keep an eye out for more details of your sale in the coming weeks.

Our Bite-Sized Product Intro template will give you a quick framework to highlight one of your products. If your business offers services rather than physical products, you can easily adapt the template to better fit your business.

Promo Video (Organic)

With two videos under your belt already, and Cyber Week fast approaching, it’s time to unveil the sale. We recommend taking a two-pronged approach, marketing to your existing audience with an organic promotion as well as reaching new audiences with paid ads. We’ll talk more about promoted posts in the next section, but for your organic promo, know you’ll be targeting people who have already liked your page.

Consider highlighting your most popular offerings, the products or services that you know have been successful with your social audience in the past. We created this video with our Seasonal Sale template, which features an eye-catching burst to grab attention in the feed.

Promo Video (Ad)

Reaching new audiences is absolutely essential to growing your business, and Facebook Ads Manager allows you to do exactly that.

If you’ve never used Ads Manager before, we know it can be a little daunting. The good news is that we have a guide that will take you through every step in the process from identifying your audience to setting up and placing your ad.

For our promo ad, we started with our Product Catalog template. By leading with the sale itself, we’re looking to grab our viewers’ attention in the feed and entice them to stick around to find out more. If you have any more details about your sale on your website, or a page where they can make a purchase, you can include a button for your viewers to click through to learn more.

Day Of Reminder

When your sale begins, make sure as many people know about it as possible with reminders on your social platforms. It should be easy to understand what you’re offering, and how your audience can take advantage.

We created this video to share on Instagram and Facebook Stories using our new iOS app, Animoto: Social Video Editor.

Ready to get started?

Cyber Week is on its way! We hope this post will help you feel well-positioned to take advantage of the holiday shopping rush. For more video inspiration, as well as feedback on your work from fellow video creators, join our private Facebook group, the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community.

Have a great November, we’ll talk to you again in a month!