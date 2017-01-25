How to Change the Video Thumbnail on Instagram and Facebook

If you’ve uploaded a video to Facebook or Instagram recently, you may have noticed that you don’t automatically get the thumbnail or cover image you want. Luckily, there’s a fix for that. Find out how you can put your best foot forward on social media by selecting the thumbnail you want on your next Facebook or Instagram video.

Note: This blog post is about how to add or change the thumbnail image on an Instagram or Facebook video. Click here for details on how to add a cover video to your Facebook business page.

How to change an Instagram thumbnail image

Note: Unlike Facebook or YouTube, after you’ve uploaded your video to Instagram, there’s no way to change your cover image. That’s why it’s important to find the right image for your video before you post. Here’s how:

Once you’ve made the video you want to post on Instagram (read up on how you can do that here ), upload it to Instagram and select NEXT. Look at the bottom of your screen. You’ll see options for "Filter," "Trim," and "Cover." Tap "Cover."

You should see a bar under your video. If you move your finger along the bar, you’ll be able to see different stills from your video. Choose the one that you like the best, tap "Next," write your caption, and share. That’s it! Your video will be posted to Instagram with the cover image you chose.

How to change a Facebook video thumbnail

When you upload a video to Facebook, it automatically chooses a thumbnail image to show before your video plays, even if you’ve already selected a cover image for your video or slideshow. Not a fan of Facebook’s pick? Here’s how to change it:

Upload your video to Facebook . Once you receive a message saying your video is available to view, head over to your Timeline, and select “More” at the top, and then “Videos.” Find your new video. In the upper-right-hand corner there’ll be a pencil icon. Select that, then choose “Edit This Video.” You’ll see options for changing your video’s title, adding description, tags, and 10 different thumbnail options. Choose your favorite, click “Save,” and you’re done! Your video will appear in your feed with the thumbnail you selected.

Customize your cover images and thumbnails, and you’ll find more people will press play. And once you’ve got your videos posted to Instagram or Facebook, feel free to add the hashtag #MyAnimoto to your description and we may share your video with our audience.