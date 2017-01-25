How to Change the Video Thumbnail on Instagram and Facebook

If you’ve uploaded a video to Facebook or Instagram recently, you may have noticed that you don’t automatically get the thumbnail or cover image you want. Luckily, there’s a fix for that. Find out how you can put your best foot forward on social media by selecting the thumbnail you want on your next Facebook or Instagram video.
Note: This blog post is about how to add or change the thumbnail image on an Instagram or Facebook video. Click here for details on how to add a cover video to your Facebook business page.
Note: Unlike Facebook or YouTube, after you’ve uploaded your video to Instagram, there’s no way to change your cover image. That’s why it’s important to find the right image for your video before you post. Here’s how:
When you upload a video to Facebook, it automatically chooses a thumbnail image to show before your video plays, even if you’ve already selected a cover image for your video or slideshow. Not a fan of Facebook’s pick? Here’s how to change it:
Customize your cover images and thumbnails, and you’ll find more people will press play. And once you’ve got your videos posted to Instagram or Facebook, feel free to add the hashtag #MyAnimoto to your description and we may share your video with our audience.
