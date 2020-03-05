How to Share a Video on Facebook

You’ve created a video for Facebook and now it’s time to share it. In this guide, we’ll explain all the different ways you can share a video to Facebook, whether you’re sharing as an ad, to your business page, or with family and friends on your personal profile.

To jump to a specific section, just click on the links below.

Facebook video specs

Before we get into the step by step instructions for sharing videos to Facebook, here are the recommended video specs. We’ll break them down according to the Facebook feed and Facebook Stories.

Facebook feed video specs

If you’re sharing a video to the Facebook feed (uploading to a Page or personal profile), the recommended specs are as follows, as shared on Facebook’s website:

Video Ratio: All aspect ratios between 9:16 and 16:9 are supported, including square (1:1), landscape (16:9), and 2 sizes of vertical (9:16 and 4:5). 9:16 vertical may be masked to 4:5 in the feed, but will play full size when viewers click to watch.

All aspect ratios between 9:16 and 16:9 are supported, including square (1:1), landscape (16:9), and 2 sizes of vertical (9:16 and 4:5). 9:16 vertical may be masked to 4:5 in the feed, but will play full size when viewers click to watch. File Size: 4GB max

4GB max Resolution: Facebook recommends the maximum resolution that fits both file size and ratio limits. There is no limit on resolution.

Facebook recommends the maximum resolution that fits both file size and ratio limits. There is no limit on resolution. Video Length: 1 second minimum to 240 minutes max

Facebook Stories video specs

Here’s the recommended video specs for Facebook Stories:

Video Ratio: You can share any aspect ratio between 1.91 to 9:16. However, 9:16 will fill the entire screen for an optimal experience. You can create 9:16 videos on iOS using the Animoto: Social Video Editor app.

You can share any aspect ratio between 1.91 to 9:16. However, 9:16 will fill the entire screen for an optimal experience. You can create 9:16 videos on iOS using the Animoto: Social Video Editor app. File Size: 4GB max

4GB max Resolution: Facebook recommends the maximum resolution that fits both file size and ratio limits. There is no limit on resolution.

Facebook video ad specs

If you’re running Facebook video ads, in the feed or on Facebook Stories, the specs are similar to that of organic videos. The main additional thing to keep in mind is that if your video thumbnail has more than 20% text coverage, it may result in your ad not being approved or in reduced delivery. To learn more, including how to share a video as an ad, check out our guide to using Facebook Ads Manager to run targeted ads.

How to share a video to a Facebook Page

If you’ve made a video in Animoto, we’ll show you how to share directly to Facebook in a click later on in this guide. In this section, we’ll be sharing instructions for uploading a video file to share to your Facebook Business Page.

Step 1: Head to your Page

Head over to the Facebook Page where you’d like to upload your video. If you’re using Facebook Business Manager, make sure to click in to manage your Page.

Step 2: Upload your video

From your Page, click on the “Photo/Video” button to upload your video. Once you click on the button, select “Upload Photos/Video” to select the video file you’d like to upload.

Step 3: Add your video details

Add a title for your video, along with a description, and tags to make it easier for people to find your video in Facebook search. You can also click to choose a thumbnail for your video, add subtitles & captions, add a poll, and more.

Step 4: Publish

Once you’ve input all the details, it’s time to publish! You can simply click Publish to publish now, or you can schedule your video to post later. And that’s all there is to it!

How to share a video to your personal Facebook profile

Uploading to your personal profile? The process is pretty similar to sharing to a Business Page, but with less options. The steps are as follows:

Step 1: Log into Facebook

Make sure you're logged into Facebook. Then, either head to your News Feed homepage or to your personal profile page.

Step 2: Upload your video

Find the module where you'll create your post and click the button that says Photo/Video. You'll then be able to select the file you'd like to upload.

Step 3: Say something about your video

Once your video is uploaded, you can add a description. Let people know a little bit more about the video you're sharing. You can also tag anyone who you're friends with that might be in the video.

Step 4: Post

Once you're done, you can decide if you want your video to appear in the News Feed or in your Facebook Story. You can also decide who you want to be able to see your video. When you're ready, just click Post to make your video live!

How to share a video to Facebook Stories

Interested in sharing a video to Facebook Stories? We've got you covered. Our complete guide to getting started with Facebook Stories breaks it down, step by step. Click here to learn how.

How to share an Animoto video directly to Facebook

If you created your video in Animoto, you can share your video directly to Facebook. This'll save you the extra step of downloading your video first. You can share to either a Facebook Page or a Facebook Profile directly from your video's play page.

If you haven't already connected your account or your Page, you'll be prompted to do so.

Once that's done, you can easily easily add a description and post straight to your profile or page.

How to share a YouTube video on Facebook

Last but not least, we'll show you how to share a YouTube video to Facebook. But before we get to that, we wanted to point out that the best results come when you upload your video natively to Facebook, rather than sharing a link. So we recommend using one of the above options to share your video for the best reach and engagement.

If you're set on sharing the YouTube video to FAcebook, there are a couple ways to do it. The first is to simply copy the YouTube link and paste it into a Facebook status update to share.

But you can also share a video to Facebook directly from YouTube. To do this, click the share icon on the video page and then click on the Facebook icon.

Clicking to share will open the video link in a new post in Facebook. Simply add a description and click Post to Facebook.

And there you have it! We've shown you how to share videos to your Facebook Profile, Facebook Page, as a Facebook ad, and more. To learn even more about video sharing, check out our guide to sharing your Animoto video anywhere.