Our Top 6 Songs for Senior Girl Photo Sessions

For seniors looking to get professional portraits taken, a session is about more than just a photo; it’s a thoughtful expression of who they are and who they want to be. Seniors want their clothes and the backgrounds they select to say something about themselves — and music is a big part of that, too.

We’ve discussed the challenges of finding the right soundtrack for senior boys, but senior girl photography slideshows aren’t always easy to score, either. And while you can always select songs based on your senior’s favorite genre in our music library, we wanted to put together a list of our top songs for senior girl photography videos. Take a look:

“Whole Wide World” by Mindy Gledhill: The lyrics of this song match the big plans of seniors heading off into the future. “Bright Star” (Instrumental) by Ashley Collins and Emmanuel North: With an attention-grabbing rhythm, this track works well for videos destined for Instagram. “Beautiful” (Instrumental) by Secrets in Stereo: The guitar melody begins softly, but builds to a dramatic crescendo in this instrumental, providing a cinematic feel. “I Am” by Carla Prather with Jere McAlister: This empowering dance track can score senior images with energy and fun. “Anything for You” (Instrumental) by Fisher: The acoustic guitar in this song creates a sweet accompaniment. “Shine” by Curious: The song’s upbeat melody and lyrics make a great match for images of happy seniors.

A good song can capture mood and mindset of a senior getting ready for life after high school. Create a slideshow that reflects her personality with the right soundtrack and style, and you’ll give her a memory she can come back to and replay again and again.

Wondering what video style to try? Try Senior Year, the style senior photographer Sarah Petty co-designed with Animoto, and that was used in the video above.

Note: The video in this post was created with Animoto Memories, an Animoto legacy slideshow-making tool. As of October 2018, all Animoto customers have access to our new easy-to-use, drag-and-drop video maker. Click here to learn more about what you can do with Animoto for your photography business today. Have a question about Animoto Memories? Reach out to our Customer Success team.