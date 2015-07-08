Animoto Blog

Upload Your Video to Instagram with Help from Ana Brandt

In case you didn’t know, photographer Ana Brandt is an Instagram guru. She knows what to upload and when, and most importantly, she knows how. Here at Animoto, we’ve had a lot of questions about the best way to get your Instagram videos from your computer onto your Instagram account, and Ana helped us out by creating a quick and easy tutorial. Take a look:

Now that you’ve got the know-how, find out how Ana mastered Instagram marketing, or head over to Animoto for Professional Photographers and see how other photographers are creating their own incredible Instagram videos.

