How to Post Videos on Twitter

Video is thriving on Twitter. The company reports that videos are 6X more likely to be retweeted than tweets with photos and 3X more likely to be retweeted than tweets with GIFs. And that’s not all. Twitter ranks as the number 1 platform for “coming across video” organically, rather than searching it out specifically. Convinced but not sure how to jump on the bandwagon? We’ll explain how to post videos to Twitter.

How to post a video on Twitter

There are a few different ways to post videos on Twitter, from recording, editing, and sharing directly from the Twitter app, to uploading a video to Twitter that you created, and going live. We’ll take a look at how to do all three.

How to upload video to Twitter

We’ll start with how to upload a video to Twitter that you’ve already created. You can upload a video from your computer by logging into your account at twitter.com. Then, click on the icon to add photos or video to your tweet and select the file from your computer.

The video will be added to the tweet and you can add text and click “Tweet” to publish.

Trying to upload a video to Twitter from your phone? The process is the same as on the web. Create a new tweet and click the icon to upload a photo or video clip and you can select a video to import from your device. You’ll also have the opportunity to trim your video clip.

Twitter video upload requirements

When uploading videos to Twitter you’ll need to make sure that your video file meets the limitations of video resolution and length. Here are some notes to keep in mind:

Videos must be 2 minutes and 20 seconds or less.

The minimum resolution for Twitter videos is 32 x 32 and the maximum resolution is 1920 x 1200 or 1200 x 1900.

Supported formats are MP4 and MOV on the Twitter mobile apps and, on the web, MP4 with H264 format with AAC audio.

The maximum file size is 512MB.

How to record a video on Twitter

There are two ways to create a video directly from Twitter, and both are available from the Twitter app only—recording a video and going live. You’ll find the option to do either one of these when you click the icon to add a photo or video within the tweet interface, as shown in the screenshot below.

“Camera” will allow you to shoot directly from your device to create a video for Twitter and “Live” will let you go live to share with the world whatever you are doing right at the moment.

When you use the “Camera” function, you can hold down to record multiple clips and drag and drop to trim and rearrange the clips.

When you use the “Live” function, you’ll simply tap to “Go live” and, when you’re done, tap to “End video.” Live videos will automatically be posted as tweets so your followers can discover and watch them even after you’ve ended your live stream. You’ll also be able to download the live video to your device when you’re done, if you’d like.

And that’s it! Are you using video on Twitter? What type of results have you seen? Let us know about your experience in the comments below. And if you're interested in learning more, check out our complete Twitter video guide.