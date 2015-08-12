Photography Inspiration: Tamara Lackey’s Awesome “About Me” Video

One of the most important parts of a website is its About Me page. But after learning that people would rather watch a video on a website than read, portrait photographer Tamara Lackey immediately decided she was going to put herself in front of the camera and create a video for her About Me page.

The video introduces Tamara with behind-the-scenes footage and on-camera interviews that let her playful personality shine through. And the photos she includes show how effective Tamara’s style is at capturing beautiful, authentic portraits.

“About Me” videos are an easy-to-share way to reach potential customers. Not only can you use your video on your website, but you can also post it on YouTube, Facebook and on other social media sites to increase your visibility even more.

Want to see how other photographers are creating their “About Me” videos? Head over the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community and get inspired.