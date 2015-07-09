4 Quick Tips for Filming Amazing Video on your Smartphone

When newborn photographer Stacy Murphy redesigned her studio, she wanted a video to showcase her new look. But rather than fuss with her camera’s video function, she decided to use her iPhone to take her video clips.
Style: Grace
Song: “Baby Steps” by Douglas Romayne
We chatted with Stacy to find out how she managed to get such polished video clips on her iPhone. She told us the video was easy to create, and that it took longer to arrange her props in the studio than it did to film them.
“I just literally hit ‘video record.’ And with the use of Animoto, it’s just extremely fast to drag pictures, drag video, and it works.”
Here are some of Stacy’s tips for photographers looking to record professional-looking video on their smartphones.
