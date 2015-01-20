Photography Video Marketing Challenge: About Me

What do photographers have in common with family and friends? They are there for the most important events in a person’s life. Yet if you don’t make a personal connection with clients, they may feel they’ve invited a stranger to the wedding or their newborn’s first days.
An “About Me” video introduces you to prospective clients and makes you seem less like a stranger. Customers get a sense for who you are as a person as well as your philosophy when it comes to photography. It is a great way for clients to learn who you are before they invite you into their lives.
Combined with some examples of your photos or video of you working, an About Me video offers a personal way into you and your style. You break the ice and show the person behind the camera. Your video provides a window into your brand and illustrates what makes your company the one clients should trust with recording their memories.
Like a video business card, an About Me video gives you an opportunity to be seen through social media. Post your video on Facebook and YouTube or add it to your business website. Show it to potential clients and let them see who you are!
Check out this About Me video by Em Grey Photography. She does a great job of combining behind-the-scenes footage, finished photos and voiceover to give a window into her philosophy and style.
Bec Rose Photography uses photos and video of her family to give her About Me a more personal feel.
This video from Amanda Creek Creative is an example of how to use text cards instead of voiceover.
Want to see a few more About Me videos in action? Find inspiration in the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook.
Portrait Photographer, Sue Bryce and Animoto launched a series of challenges designed to encourage, inspire and motivate photographers to start marketing with video. Participants create a video a month and post it on social. This is an in-depth description of one of the 12 challenges.
