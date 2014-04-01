Creating a Save-the-Date Wedding Video

Take a break from wedding-planning stress by making a save-the-date video. Sending your save-the-date via video is cheaper and faster than sending a paper version. And since Animoto videos are customizable, you get to edit the video until it’s exactly how you want it.

Keep these tips in mind, and you’ll be able to make a gorgeous video in just a few minutes.

Keep it under one minute

If you were sending your save-the-date via snail mail, it would probably be a postcard, or something similarly small and simple. Keep in mind that just because you canmake a video that’s 10 or 20 minutes long, doesn’t mean you should. Think of this as a teaser trailer for the big day!

Include your ceremony date

This may sound like a no-brainer, but we wouldn’t want you to forget! Tell friends the date of your event so they can mark it in their calendars.

Add other important details

No need to tell people the venue or what time the reception begins, yet. Save that info for the actual invitation! But if you know you’re having your wedding in San Francisco, for example, and many of your invitees don’t live in the Bay Area, it’s courteous to give them a heads up so they can start making travel plans.

Match your couple style

While it’s all well and good to use a romantic video style like our Save the Date storyboard for your video, only do so if it makes sense for you and your partner, and for the wedding you’re planning. Not the lovey-dovey type? That’s okay! Try the 4 Reasons to Smile storyboard for a bright, joyful alternative.

If you want more tips on creating and customizing your own videos, check out our Resource Center, or visit our our Complete Wedding Video and Slideshow Guide for more matrimonial inspiration.