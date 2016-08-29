6 Pictures to Take on the First Day of School

Kids change so much over the course of just one school year, which is why the first day of school feels so important to both you and your children. It marks the start of a new year, full of new possibilities, and it deserves to be celebrated with some new photos! That’s why we’ve put together a list of some must-have photos for the start of the school year to help you capture the excitement of your children’s first day:
Once you’ve collected your first-day photos, you can print them out to save for the future, or turn them into a video like the one below to share on social media:
One final suggestion: Save that first-day-of-school outfit and (if it still fits) have your child try it on again at the end of the year. You can take a quick photo to compare to your images for the start of the year and show your child how much he or she has grown.
