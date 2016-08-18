5 Inexpensive Gifts for Bridesmaids and Groomsmen

When I got married, I wanted to give my bridesmaids and my husband’s groomsmen something special to remember the day and to thank them for all they’d done for us. But unfortunately, like many brides, our already budget-conscious wedding had stretched us to the limit financially, and we couldn’t afford luxe gifts.

That didn’t mean we didn’t manage to find meaningful gifts for everyone in the bridal party — it just meant we had to get creative and sometimes make things ourselves to show our friends how much we cared. If you’re short on cash, but still want to wow your closest friends, take a look at our list of some inexpensive gifts to give your bridesmaids and groomsmen.

1. Homemade jewelry

Jewelry is always a popular bridesmaids’ gift and, with a couple of supplies from the craft store, you can make your own. Brit + Co. published a list of 15 ways you can use old tee shirts to create gorgeous necklaces, bracelets, and even earrings. Most of the jewelry is easy to make and won’t break the bank.

Image courtesy of Brit + Co

2. DIY cufflinks or pendants

In just a few minutes, you can create a personalized set of cufflinks for groomsmen or a beautiful pendant for bridesmaids on the cheap. Get a blank set of cufflinks or a cabochon pendant setting for each person in the bridal party (you can find several sets for just a few buck on Amazon). Then, glue down an image or photo of something important to the recipient, and cover with a glass top. You end up with a beautiful gift that’s personalized and expensive looking. Take a look at how easy it is to do in this tutorial:



Song: “Maybe” by Sparrow Song: “Maybe” by Sparrow

3. Mini-bar in a jar

A mason jar and a few mini bottles of liquor (or soda and sweets for underage members of the bridal party) is a simple way to show appreciation and also to give a wink to the fact many members of the bridal party will spend the night before the wedding at a hotel. The Shabby Creek Cottage offers a very simple tutorial to get you started. And if you want to add a little more to the gift, consider getting inexpensive drinking flasks or cocktail shakers — there are several companies that’ll even engrave them for under $10 each.

Image courtesy of The Shabby Creek Cottage

4. Thank you video

To really show your gratitude, try giving bridesmaids and groomsmen a video thanking them for their friendship and for sharing one of the most important days in your life with you. For example, Katie Gellerman created the heartfelt video below to celebrate her friendships with the women in her bridal party and to show them what they mean to her.

Song: “I Want You” by John Garrison

5. Self-pampering kit

Even though the wedding is about the bride and groom there’s no reason you can’t help your bridal party feel pampered on your wedding day. Gift groomsmen with a fancy but affordable shaving kit, like this one from Breadwinners, and let bridesmaids relax with a homemade sugar scrub or a mani-pedi kit.

Image courtesy of Breadwinners

When it comes to bridal party gifts, the cliche happens to be true — it’s really the thought that counts. As long as you’re showing your appreciation, your bridesmaids and groomsmen will love whatever you give them. The gifts above may not cost a lot, but they show a lot of love went into your selection.

