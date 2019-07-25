How to Make a Video Collage from Your Photos

Give your photos some added flair or turn your plain photos into something exciting and shareworthy with an eye-catching video collage. We’ve put together a tutorial showing you how to use Animoto’s drop-and-drop video collage maker, along with some best practices that’ll make sure your collage looks its best.

So what’s a photo collage anyway?

A photo collage is a series of images put together in an appealing way. Adding a collage to your video can add visual interest and shorten your video’s runtime, as it does in the birthday slideshow below.

In Animoto, you can create a photo collage using a Collage block, whether you’re using a template or starting from scratch. Here’s how you can add one to your next video.

How to make a video collage

Step 1: Log onto Animoto

If you don’t have an account yet, register for an account right here. Once you’ve registered, click the teal CREATE button in the upper-right-hand corner to begin your video.

Step 2: Start a new project

You can begin with a template or start from scratch. If you want to choose a template, our About Us, Portfolio, and Save the Date templates all feature multiple video collage and would be good jumping off points for your video.

Step 3: Add a Collage block

First, click the teal ADD A BLOCK button in the upper-right-hand side of your screen. A new window will pop up, listing the types of blocks you can use in your video. Click “Collage” and you’ll see a series of collage layouts. Then click the one you prefer, and the Collage block will be added to your project.

Step 4: Add images

Once you’ve decided on a layout for your collage, you can drag and drop images from your Media tray on the left. Use your own images or use images from our Getty Images library of stock photos.

Step 5: Edit your video collage

Want to adjust the way photos look in your collage? You can zoom in on images to focus on just one part of a photo. Then click “Edit”, then use the scale slider tool to enlarge whichever one you like. While you’re in our video collage maker, you can also click on images to move them around if you want to adjust how they’re framed.

If you decide you’d like a different collage layout, just click “Edit” at the bottom of your Collage block. You’ll see an editing toolbar on the right with a few of the layouts listed. Click “Show More” to view the rest.

You can further customize your collage by adding text or changing the length of time the collage appears on screen with our timing tools.

How to make your video collage look its best

When you turn photos into a video collage, there are a few simple tricks that’ll help your video look its best. Take a look at some tips for making eye-catching video collages.

Choose photos that relate to each other

A video collage works best as a set of photos with one message. Before you start putting your video collage together, think about what pattern you use to connect all the images. Here are a few ways you can combine photos to create an eye-catching visual effect.

Color: Try selecting photos that are all one color Texture: Choose photos that have a similar texture or feel Content: Find photos that are related by topic or theme

Use negative space in your video collage

Negative space is just space around the main subject of your photo. In a video collage, it gives all your images a little room to stand out and makes it easier to see what each photo is and how they relate to each other.

Add text to your video collage

When you include text with your video collage, it can help you support the story you’re telling with your photos. Here are a few tips to keep in mind when you’re adding text to your collage.

Center your text to make your words the focus of your collage.

Go big with a sans serif font, like Work Sans or Roboto for can’t-miss-it text.

Use video styles with backgrounds, like Bold or Clean Cut to make your text stand out again a busy collage, or use the “Legibility” toggle under the text editing tools.

Ready to turn your photos into a beautiful video collage? Jump right in and give it a try!