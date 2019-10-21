Social Video Trends: Marketer Insights for 2020

Each year, Animoto surveys marketers and consumers to help businesses stay ahead of shifting trends on social media. According to our Social Video Trends: Consumer Insights for 2020 report, which was also released today, video ads were the #1 way consumers discovered a brand they later purchased from.

So, how did brands lead their customers from discovery to purchase? We surveyed 500 marketers to find out how they’re using video on social media to connect with customers.

We wanted to learn more about why brands are investing in video, what sorts of results they’re seeing, and which platforms they’re finding most effective. Here are a few highlights:

96% of marketers have placed ad spend on video.

have placed ad spend on video. 91% of marketers are satisfied with the ROI of video marketing on social media.

are satisfied with the ROI of video marketing on social media. 93% of brands got a new customer because of a video on social media.

got a new customer because of a video on social media. Facebook is the #1 platform where marketers plan to invest in the next 12 months, followed by YouTube and Instagram.

For more top video trends and social media insights, check out the full infographic below.