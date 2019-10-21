Social Video Trends: Consumer Insights for 2020

According to the Social Video Trends: Marketer Insights for 2020 report, which was also released today, 96% of marketers have placed ad spend on video.

Curious how consumers interact with branded videos on social media? We surveyed 1000 consumers to find out.

We wanted to learn more about how consumers prefer to connect with brands online, which platforms they spend their time on, and what drives them from discovery to purchase. Here are a few highlights:

58% of consumers visit a brand's social media pages before visiting their website, an 81% increase over last year.

Video ads were the #1 way consumers discovered a brand they later purchased from.

1 in 4 consumers made a purchase after seeing a Story on Instagram.

YouTube replaced Facebook as the #1 platform that affects consumer behavior in 2019.

