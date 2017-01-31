How to Share Animoto Videos to Instagram

Looking to share an Animoto video in Instagram? With our latest iOS and Android app updates, it just got a lot easier to share marketing videos and slideshow videos alike. When sharing, you’ll need a mobile device with the Instagram app installed on it. We’ll break the instructions down separately for those of you who are using the iOS app and those who are on Android.

Sharing Animoto videos to Instagram on iOS

Step 1: Log in to the Animoto app

First things first, you’ll want to log in to the Animoto app on your phone. If you don’t have it installed, you can download it here.

Step 2: Select the video you want to share

Tap on the video you want to share. On the play screen, tap MORE under “Share your video!” to reveal all of the sharing options.

Step 3: Send your video to Instagram

Tap on the Instagram icon to initiate your Instagram share. If your video is longer than 1 minute, note that you’ll have to trim it down once you get into the Instagram app.

Step 4: Complete your Instagram post

When you choose to share a video to Instagram, it will download the video file to your Camera Roll and then open up the Instagram app automatically, with your video selected.

Once you’re in Instagram, tap “Next” and share to Instagram as usual. This involves selecting a Filter (if you want one), trimming your video to the length you want, and selecting a Cover image (if you skip this step, you won’t be able to go back and change it later), adding a description and tapping “Share” to finish!

Sharing Animoto videos to Instagram on Android

On an Android device, the process of sharing an Animoto video to Instagram is slightly different. Here’s how.

Step 1: Log in to the Animoto app

First things first, you’ll want to log in to the Animoto app on your phone. If you don’t have it installed, you can download it here.

Step 2: Download the video you want to share

Tap on the video you want to share. In the menu that appears, tap “Download” to download it to your Photos.

Step 3: Open Instagram and upload your video

Once your video is saved, simply open the Instagram app. Your video will appear and you can share it to Instagram as usual. Note that if your video is longer than 1 minute you will need to trim it.

We’d love to see the Instagram videos you’re creating with Animoto. Include the hashtag #MyAnimoto when you share and we’ll reshare our faves! Have questions? Head over to our help center.