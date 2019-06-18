Instagram Stories 101: What Your Brand Needs to Know [Infographic]

Instagram Stories offers a powerful way for businesses to reach customers where they already are. Since its release in August 2016, Stories has paved the way for brands to communicate directly with consumers, drive brand awareness, and build a loyal following.

But it’s not enough to share content just for the sake of sharing. In a sea of branded Stories content, setting your business apart is key. Luckily, standing out on Instagram Stories is easier than you might think. And since more and more marketers are reaping the benefits of the platform, we’ve got the learnings to help you get there.

For starters, here are a few ways marketers are using Instagram Stories.

96% of marketers using Instagram Story ads intend to continue in the next 6 months.

70% of marketers post to Instagram Stories once a week or more.

74% of marketers post at least 2 videos on Instagram Stories a month.

Curious about how your brand can stand out on Stories? Check out the infographic below.