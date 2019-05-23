IGTV Now Plays Landscape Videos

Just under a year ago, Instagram launched IGTV, a new app for long-form vertical videos. But today they’ve made a big announcement. IGTV will now support landscape videos, in addition to vertical.

The company shared in a press release, "We’ve learned and grown a lot in this first year. In meeting with creators and viewers, we’ve heard about what they like – and what needs to be improved."

One of those improvements is format related. "We’ve heard from creators who want to upload landscape videos for IGTV. Similarly, we’ve heard from viewers who come across landscape videos in IGTV but want to watch them in a more natural way."

Previously you could upload landscape videos, but they would display in a small container in the center of the vertical screen. Starting today, viewers will be able to watch these landscape videos in full screen mode by rotating their screen. Here’s an illustration they shared along with their announcmenet:

What does this mean for you?

Well, if you’ve got any landscape videos you’ve created previously for YouTube or other platforms, now’s the time to get them up on IGTV! And remember, if you've created any square videos that you think would be a nice fit for IGTV, you can easily convert them to landscape using the Aspect Ratio tool in Animoto.

Are you posting videos to IGTV now? Do you plan to start? What questions do you have about the platform? Let us know in the comments below. We're working on a guide and want to make sure it's got everything you need to set yourself up for success with IGTV!