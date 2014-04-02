Burning Your Animoto Video to DVD

You’ve made a great video on Animoto and want to share it. Maybe you want to send a copy of your product demo to your clients or send grandma a slideshow of your baby’s first year. Learn how to burn your video to a DVD on a PC and a Mac.
Before you can burn your video to DVD you will need to download your video to your computer. This feature is available to Plus and Pro accounts. You can upgrade your account now to access the ability download your file.
You’re done! Take the DVD out of the disk drive and don’t forget to label it.
Small businesses use Animoto to advertise products, reconnect with previous customers, and share their stories. Get started creating your own.
© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.